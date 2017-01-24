Get a free Steam key worth £7.99 when you book your PC Gamer Weekender ticket

Everyone who attends the PC Gamer Weekender, this year held at the Olympia in London from February 18-19, will be able to grab themselves a free copy of Mount & Blade. Courtesy of our friends at Bundle Stars, you too will be able to get involved in the game we named as one of the best RPGs on PC to date. Tickets start from just £12.99 and you can buy here.

The PC Gamer Weekender already has a lot going for it—talks, games (on PC), games (on boards), merchandise, a bar to sit down and recharge at and much more—and now it’s got one more thing to make it great: a free game for everyone.

This giveaway ties in nicely with one of our most popular talks from 2016’s PC Gamer Weekender, in which the upcoming Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord was shown off. Seriously, people loved that. You need to get in at the ground floor with the first game before the sequel’s out, though—hence, the free game from Bundle Stars.

This freebie will be joined by many more games you can play at the PC Gamer Weekender, along with board games, talks to attend and swag to bag (“buy”). For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Already bought your tickets? Don't worry, keep an eye out for your free key for M&B—enjoy!

Here's the presentation from last year's PC Gamer Weekender. Ah, the memories.