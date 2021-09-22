Genshin Impact Sango Pearl locations guide

Looking for Sango Pearls in Genshin Impact? Now that Kokomi 's banner is live, you may have successfully Wished for the new Hydro hero already. If so, you'll want to stock up on this resource, as it's one of her character Ascension materials.

Kokomi is the last of the new playable characters to arrive in the 2.1 update. If you managed to snag Baal in the previous banner, you'll want to make sure you stock up on Amakumo Fruit , too. But whether you've been lucky enough to get Kokomi or you're planning ahead for when you do, this Genshin Impact Sango Pearl guide should get you started.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Sango Pearl locations

Sango Pearls can be found on Watatsumi Island, to the far west of the Inazuma region. The pearls are found near water, so concentrate your search on the lower areas of the island rather than hilltops. Sango Pearls are also mostly found on the eastern side of the island. The map above should help you out.

They're pretty easy to spot once you know what to look for. Sango Pearls have bright pink shells with a pale pink pearl in the center—check the image at the top of this article to see what they look like.

If you're unsure how to get to Watatsumi Island, you'll be sent there automatically during The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia Archon quest, which arrived with the 2.1 update. Another thing to remember is that you need to be Adventure Rank 30 to get to Inazuma and start the associated Archon quests.

Sango Pearls are one of the character Ascension materials required to level up Kokomi. There don't appear to be any recipes that use this item, but it doesn't hurt to collect any you come across, just in case that changes in future updates.