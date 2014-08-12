Popular

Gamescom 2014: all the stories from day one

By

Once again, gaming's secret society of wizards have collected around Cologne, Germany, and summoned forth a festival of games. Gamescom is back and, over the next few days, fresh news, trailers and previews will ooze from its hallowed halls. Already the incantations have summoned corporate executives to deliver press conferences, providing surprise announcements and extended footage. Here's what went down on Gamescom's first day.

NEWS

OPINION

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments