World of Tanks has a lot of players, so here's a ridiculous CGI trailer

Wargaming.net has over 100 million players across their many games and platforms, the World of Tanks creator today announced. That is the end of the news portion of this news post. Now we get to celebrate the fact that Wargaming.net has rectified the crime of not having made a ridiculous World of Tanks CGI trailer for a while. In fact, the last one of note accompanied the game's 60 million player mark. This one might outdo even that.

Do you see what they did? It was all "yeah, tanks!" until the camera pulled back to reveal a conceptual realisation of a gaming device. But then that gaming device was itself revealed to be in a war-torn tank playground, and so it was all "yeah, tanks!" again. Subtext, innit?

Previously, on 'Wargaming makes a lavish CGI trailer for reasons': World of Warplanes , and World of Warships .