Game of the Year Awards 2020

Welcome to PC Gamer's annual Game of the Year Awards. Each day, for the rest of the month, we'll be unveiling a new award, with our ultimate Game of the Year to be revealed on December 31.

Here's how it works: each staff member was asked to nominate up to six games—including expansions and early access releases—that released this year. We then hopped onto a giant global call, and through a mixture of democracy, impassioned pleas and outright arguments, chose the games we wanted to honour with an award. Once we've chosen the games, we assign each an award name to fit it, which is why you'll see slightly different categories each year.

Alongside the main awards, each PC Gamer staff member has also picked a personal favourite of the year. We'll be updating this page with new awards and staff picks throughout the rest of the month, as they're unveiled.

The Awards

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Action Game: Revealed December 20

Best Roguelike: Revealed December 21

Best Adventure Game: Revealed December 22

Best Co-op Game: Revealed December 23

Best Card Game: Revealed December 24

Best Innovation: Revealed December 25

Best VR Game: Revealed December 26

Best Multiplayer Game: Revealed December 27

Best RPG: Revealed December 28

Best FPS: Revealed December 29

Best Strategy Game: Revealed December 30

Game of the Year: Revealed December 31

Staff Picks

Emma Matthews: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Check back for more Staff Picks, revealed each day between now and December 30.

Past Awards

