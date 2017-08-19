Friday the 13th to add new maps, a new Jason and a $4 swimsuit DLC pack

Friday the 13th players will be drowning in free updates very soon: there's a brand new map, a new Jason and smaller versions of current maps to facilitate faster rounds waiting in the wings.

IllFonic, developer of the asymmetric multiplayer slasher game, yesterday laid out its plans for the next wave of content without actually setting a date for when any of it will arrive. It was coy on details of the new map, only saying that it will arrive "sooner than you might think" and will be "ripped straight from the films". Interesting—any ideas?

No unmasking of the new playable Jason either, we just know that he exists.

There is more detail on the reworked maps, though. I like the idea: players will get smaller versions of Higgins, Packanack and Crystal Lake designed for a faster pace of play. So, perfect for those who find the current rounds too long, or simply want to switch it up.

IllFonic is at pains to say it "didn’t simply shrink the maps and call it a day"—it's changed spawn and item locations, for example. They too are coming "soon".

There's free 'Emote DLC' incoming that will add eight emotes to help players communicate with their teammates. A thumbs up, saying no by waving your hands—the usual. (On a side note, I'm not 100% sure on where the line lies between free DLC and just, you know, a thing that's in the game. I don't know whether this will be downloaded automatically or you'll have to do it yourself. We'll have to wait and see.)

There's full patch notes for the next update in that Steam post as well, detailing bug fixes (plus a new site for reporting future bugs), map changes and gameplay tweaks.

I've saved the most expensive for last, because there's a $4 ($2 with a launch discount) DLC package called the Spring Break 1984 swimsuit clothing pack on the way. Expect bright bikinis and budgie smugglers.

If you haven't played Friday the 13th yet and don't know if you should, then why not check out Tyler's review?