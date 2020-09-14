How to complete the Storm Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 4 brought an impressive assortment of Marvel heroes to the battle royale, including two members of the X-Men. While Wolverine gets top billing this season with his own challenges, Storm—the weather wizard herself—also has her own set of Awakening Challenges that allow you to get her special built-in emote.

That emote infuses Storm with powerful lightning, giving her quite the threatening look. Like other heroes, there's three challenges you need to complete to earn Storm's Gale Force emote, so follow this guide to learn how to get it.

Storm Awakening challenges

Challenge 1: Visit the weather station as Storm. The weather station is located in the southeast portion of the map, as shown on the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge 2: Ride the Steamy Stacks in the storm as Storm. As you can guess, this will require you to enter the storm that pushes players closer together when it converges on Steamy Stacks and ride up one of the stack's wind tunnel while in the storm. Time this right and you'll complete it no problem, although you may not want to keep fighting for a win when you've just taken a ton of damage.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge 3: Emote as Storm at the center of the eye of the storm. This challenge is exactly what it sounds like. Head towards the center of the eye of the storm, otherwise known as the exact center of the current storm circle. You'll find a purple lightning bolt icon (it looks like an XP coin from afar), and just emote like in the other Awakening Challenges. Storm will transform into her lightning-infused self.

(Image credit: HarryNinetyFour/YouTube)

Don't forget that we've got other guides for other Fortnite Awakening Challenges below, including Thor, Groot, and She-Hulk. You can also check out all our other Fortnite Season 4 guides.