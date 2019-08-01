Fortnite: Road Trip missions guide

Fortnite Season 10 puts Fortbytes in the ground and tosses weekly challenges off a cliff. Season 10 is all about missions, or themed packages of Fortnite challenges that you unlock at your own pace. And as part of the battle pass, the Road Trip challenges take the most work right now. Lucky for you, we've listed them all out and what they reward below, including links to guides that detail how to complete some of the more time-consuming ones.

And once you've completed every Road Trip challenge, take a peek at the new prestige challenges that unlock after the fact. A fully decked-out Catalyst looks pretty damn cool.

Fortnite Season 10: Road Trip missions

As baseline advice, we recommend playing Team Rumble to knock out missions faster. Faster respawns and guaranteed glider redeploy ease the stress of shooting folks and getting around.

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue (3)

We have a guide for this one. They're not too difficult to find, but you'll need to make good use of slip streams and traversal items to see them all in one match. But you won't need to worry about cramming all three in until the prestige version of this mission.

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (200)

Driftboards and mechs are all that's available right now, so grab one and get to shooting.

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit (10)

Pretty self explanatory, except finding stop signs isn't as easy as you'd think. We made a little map for easy sign hunting.

Ride a Zipline in different matches (3)

They're all over the map. Even if you don't typically use them, just hop on and off to progress the mission.

Search a chest in different Named Locations (3)

Team Rumble is easiest for this one, especially because you can see where all 19 of your teammates are landing. Try for an area that isn't as busy and map out a route towards the circle, hitting a few POIs for chests along the way.

Visit Lazy Lagoon and Lucky Landing in a single match (1)

It's a journey, for sure. Grab a vehicle, if you can, and hit the slip stream near Mega Mall on the way for some easy air time.

Get Trick Points in a vehicle (250,000)

Grab a driftboard and hit some hills. Just don't crash.

Fortnite Season 10: Prestige Road Trip missions

The Prestige Road Trip missions are fairly similar, but come with higher or stricter requirements. Again, I recommend playing Team Rumble if you'd like to knock these out faster. That glider redeploy makes traversal much easier and instant respawn allows for more opportunities at the more difficult elimination challenges.

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue in a single match (3)

Eliminations while riding a vehicle (5)

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit in a single match (7)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a Zipline (200)

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations (5)

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (10)

Get Trick Points in a vehicle and in a single match (500,000)

Fortnite Road Trip rewards

Complete all base Road Trip missions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete four Prestige Road Trip missions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete all Prestige Road Trip missions