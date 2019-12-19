Everything we know about Fortnite presents

Fortnite presents means that the holidays have come early to battle royale players everywhere. After what appeared to be a short delay, the new version of 14 Days of Fortnite has gone live and lasts for about two-and-a-half weeks. Along with various Fortnite Winterfest challenges, we've got ourselves some gifts to unwrap. However, these aren't to be confused for real-life Fortnite toys that you might buy for a loved one.

For two weeks from now we have a new Fortnite Christmas present to unwrap each day. We can still look at the rest of them and give them a little shake, but we'll have to wait patiently until we can have them all. And the tallest package on the right must be opened last, so it can only be something really cool. Fortunately, however, Fortnite's leakers have kindly given us an idea of the extra goodies we can have, even if we don't know which reward is behind each specific package.

Before we get to that, you can access the Fortnite Winterfest Cabin on the new menu tab in the battle royale home screen in the shape of a snowflake. Follow the button prompts all the way to the cosy cabin and the presents will be on your left. So, these are the Fortnite presents we can look forward to over the Christmas break.

All Fortnite presents

For the below information we have Fortnite leaker, Hypex, to thank. Of course, since this is a leak, we can't be certain it's correct, but it should at least give you an idea of the kind of goodies you'll be opening each day for the next fortnight. Give them a look in the video above. The Fortnite present rewards we know about so far are: