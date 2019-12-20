How to hide in a sneaky snowman in Fortnite

If you're struggling on where to find a sneaky snowman in Fortnite, look no further. The Fortnite Winterfest challenges are here, and one of them forces you to find a Sneaky Snowman (which, let's be honest, is just a regular snowman) and hide in it. Of course, provided you're not a complete stranger to Fortnite, you'll know that zany names for in-game items and locations are commonplace in Epic's battle royale game

The Fortnite Sneaky Snowman challenge looks like it's going to be available on December 21, according to leaks from @Hypex. If this turns out to be correct, thankfully the item you're after isn't too tough to find. Either way, I've got a guide to help you find some elusive anthropomorphic snow so you can get this wrap up this challenge wrapped up. Unlike your daily Fortnite presents, that is.

Where to find a Sneaky Snowman in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find a bunch of Sneaky Snowmen located at the north end of Retail Row, just under the shadow of the southernmost power line tower. Just interact with one and you've complete the challenge. You'll need to do this twice, in separate matches, to get your reward.

Alternatively, the Sneaky Snowman is a rare item you can find around the map (including non-snowy areas). Either method should work, but you may find that you complete this task the second way just by playing and looting as you normally would.

Looking for some help with the other Fortnite Winterfest challenges? Here are the other challenges we know about so far: