Replenish your ammo stocks at these mystery Fortnite landmarks

Where is The Workshop, Ice Throne, and Shiver Inn in Fortnite? Well, at time of writing, I can only answer two thirds of that question. When it comes to the last of the Fortnite Winterfest challenges, there currently is no Fortnite Ice Throne, but I expect that to turn up in an update before this quest drops.

I'll be updating this guide when that happens, of course, but for now I'll be taking you through where to find The Workshop and Shiver Inn in Fortnite. That way you can make the most of your challenge rewards on top of the daily Fortnite presents you should be getting if you've been logging in for some battle royale each and every day. Anyway, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Shiver Inn, Ice Throne, and The Workshop landmarks, so you can ammo up.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ice Throne location

At time of writing, there doesn't seem to be an Ice Throne in Fortnite. We all remember the frosty seat of power before the black hole changed everything in battle royale, but as of Fortnite's new chapter, there doesn't seem to be a new version of it yet.

You'd think it'll turn up in an update before the challenge drops, so I'll be updating this page with its location when it appears.

Fortnite Shiver Inn location

This igloo landmark was added to the game relatively recently, and you can find it east of Lazy Lake and southwest of Retail Row. Full of frozen loot, and the ammo boxes you're looking for, this chilly landmark is going to be a hotbed—or should we say coldbed?—of activity when this challenge goes live, so keep your wits about you.

Fortnite The Workshop location

The Workshop is immediately southwest of Weeping Woods. This cosy homestead will be the place to be when this challenge goes live: as well as searching the ammo boxes you're looking for, you'll also get a sneak peek at where the game's exciting presents are made. Looking for Fortnite's Santa's Grotto? Look no further.

And there you are, that's everything we know about how to complete this mission so far. Your festive work isn't over, however: here are your remaining Winterfest tasks: