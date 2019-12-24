Replenish your ammo stocks at these mystery Fortnite landmarks

Where is The Workshop, Ice Throne, and Shiver Inn in Fortnite? Well, at time of writing, I can only answer two thirds of that question. When it comes to the last of the Fortnite Winterfest challenges, there currently is no Fortnite Ice Throne, but I expect that to turn up in an update before this quest drops.
I'll be updating this guide when that happens, of course, but for now I'll be taking you through where to find The Workshop and Shiver Inn in Fortnite. That way you can make the most of your challenge rewards on top of the daily Fortnite presents you should be getting if you've been logging in for some battle royale each and every day. Anyway, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Shiver Inn, Ice Throne, and The Workshop landmarks, so you can ammo up.
Fortnite Ice Throne location
At time of writing, there doesn't seem to be an Ice Throne in Fortnite. We all remember the frosty seat of power before the black hole changed everything in battle royale, but as of Fortnite's new chapter, there doesn't seem to be a new version of it yet.
You'd think it'll turn up in an update before the challenge drops, so I'll be updating this page with its location when it appears.
Fortnite Shiver Inn location
This igloo landmark was added to the game relatively recently, and you can find it east of Lazy Lake and southwest of Retail Row. Full of frozen loot, and the ammo boxes you're looking for, this chilly landmark is going to be a hotbed—or should we say coldbed?—of activity when this challenge goes live, so keep your wits about you.
Fortnite The Workshop location
The Workshop is immediately southwest of Weeping Woods. This cosy homestead will be the place to be when this challenge goes live: as well as searching the ammo boxes you're looking for, you'll also get a sneak peek at where the game's exciting presents are made. Looking for Fortnite's Santa's Grotto? Look no further.
And there you are, that's everything we know about how to complete this mission so far. Your festive work isn't over, however: here are your remaining Winterfest tasks:
- Search holiday stockings in the Winterfest Cabin (1)
- Stoke a Fortnite campfire (1)
- Eliminations with an unvaulted weapon (5)
- Hide inside a Fortnite Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2)
- Warm yourself by the Fortnite fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin (1)
- Dance at Fortnite holiday trees in different named locations (5)
- Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus (1)
- Use presents (2)
- Open frozen loot (1)
- Deal damage to an opponent with a lump of coal (1)
- Destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a Fortnite lightsaber or pickaxe (1)
- Search Fortnite ice boxes (2)
- Light a frozen firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Docks (1)