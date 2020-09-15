How to complete the Mystique Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

Fortnite season 4 features a ton of Marvel heroes to earn skins for, but you can only get their built-in emotes that change their appearance by completing their Awakening Challenges. Mystique, the blue-skinned X-Men anti-hero, can use her "shapeshifter" emote to turn into any defeated enemy player's skin.

There's three Mystique Awakening Challenges you'll need to finish to get this really cool ability. We've whipped up this guide to show you exactly how to complete all the challenges as fast as possible. If you're looking for the other characters' Awakening Challenges, here's Thor, Storm, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom.

Mystique Awakening Challenge: Use a phone booth as Mystique

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Simple enough. Just find a phone booth around the map while having the Mystique skin equipped, interact with it, and Mystique will change into another skin. Phone booths are in fairly short supply this season, but I've found one at the southern end of Doom's Domain/Pleasant Park, on the southwest edge of town. It's the one in the pic above, across from the bus stop.

Mystique Awakening Challenge: Deal damage with different rarity pistols as Mystique

Another fairly simple challenge. Simply find three pistols of different rarities and use them to deal damage against enemy players. Remember that there are several rarity levels. Gray for common, green for uncommon, blue for rare, purple for epic, and orange for legendary. Common and uncommon pistols are plentiful, and blue pistols aren't so rare that you should have much problem eventually finding one.

Mystique awakening challenge: Emote as Mystique after eliminating an opponent

The final challenge is similarly pretty easy. You just need to eliminate one player, then open up your emote wheel. You'll see just one emote available at the top of the wheel. That's Mystique's shapeshifter emote, which will turn you into a carbon copy of the player you just killed. If you manage to kill an enemy from a distance, you evidently don't need to move to the position they died. You can emote from where you're already standing and it should work.

That's that. Mystique's Awakening Challenges are arguably the easiest of the whole battle pass, which is nice because she's the second-to-last character, followed by Iron Man.

Don't forget that we've got a ton of other Fortnite guides and news. You can also score an X-Wing glider in Fortnite by pre-ordering Star Wars: Squadrons from Epic. There's also the Wolverine challenges that will get you the classic X-Men's skin.