Finish the fight in style with these Halo-themed diamond necklaces

Ever had one of those nights where you feel like your outfit is missing something? Do you want, no, need a piece of jewelry to show that you're a baller but also a fan of Halo? Thankfully, Streetwear jeweler King Ice's current Halo collection has exactly what you need to complete that very specific look.

The King Ice X Halo collaboration includes four different necklaces, a standing Master Chief holding his trusty Assault Rifle (that's covered in nearly 1500 stones) at $120, a Master Chief helmet at $100, an energy sword (sold out), and a needler being the cheaper options at $80. They come in both 14K gold or white gold finishes.

Each item is paired with a 20" 5mm Miami Cuban chain. I'm a fan of the white gold plasma sword necklace; I'd probably match it with these gold-trimmed aviators while wearing a flashy burgundy suit. Sorry, I'm basically telling you what I'd wear to the Game Awards if I were ever to get invited.

(Image credit: King Ice)

If you're not a Halo fan, don't worry, King Ice's other Gamer jewelry is as amazing as you would imagine with blinged-out PlayStation and Xbox iconography as well as the patron saint of gaming and his acolytes. Chance is you'll find something that's perfect for the gamer in your life.

Though the lack of PC gaming-specific necklaces is a little upsetting. Would it kill them to make a two-finger ring with WASD or some arrow keys across the knuckles? Hell, I'd unironically rock a Clippy diamond necklace any day of the week. Don't worry, King Ice; you can have these ideas for free.