How to complete Fia's quest in Elden Ring

There are many steps you'll need to work through to complete the Elden Ring Fia quest in the Lands Between. As with most Souls games, the objectives for Fia's story arc aren't particularly clear, and it's easy to miss a step as new bosses , dungeons , and everything else distracts you.

You'll also be confronted with a choice when you first meet Fia, so you might want to know what you should do during that first encounter. Be warned that this guide includes late-game and ending spoilers, so click away now if you'd rather not risk it. If not, here's how to complete the Elden Ring Fia quest and what the consequences are of holding her.

Should you let Fia hold you?

Elden Ring Fia hold you: Should you let her?

You first encounter Fia in Roundtable Hold, which is essentially the Hunter's Dream of Elden Ring. From the main room with the Table of Lost Grace, head through the doorway to the right of the Jon Snow lookalike, then proceed through the door opposite. Fia is sitting on a bed close to a large open fire.

When you first approach Fia and talk to her, she'll ask to "hold you". It's a bit of an odd request, all things considered, so you're probably wondering what the catch is.

If you agree to let Fia hold you, you'll receive the Baldachin's Blessing item, a consumable that temporarily boosts Poise. The trade-off is that Fia gives you a minor HP debuff until you use the item. You can return to her for more Baldachin's Blessings whenever you need. Refusing her offer means you won't get the item or start her quest.

(Image credit: From Software)

Weathered Dagger

Elden Ring Fia quest: What to do with the Weathered Dagger

Once you've met and hugged Fia, you need to find D near the Summonwater Village and defeat the Tibia Mariner boss. It's worth noting that this boss drops the Elden Ring Deathroot item, which is unrelated to this quest, but valuable all the same. You should now be able to find D near the main table of the hold, though you can ignore him for now.

It's unclear what triggers this next step, though it appears to be by defeating Godrick the Grafted. Just make sure you speak to Fia whenever you return to Roundtable Hold.

Keep talking to Fia until she gives you the Weathered Dagger and requests that you give it back to the original owner. Now head back to D in the main room and hand over the dagger. When you return to the Roundtable Hold, you will find that D has been murdered by Fia in the room at the end of the corridor by the blacksmith.

Fia will disappear after a speech, so make sure you loot the Twinned armor and Bell Bearing from D's corpse.

Cursemark of Death location

(Image credit: From Software)

Where to find the Cursemark of Death

Make your way to the Divine Tower in Liurnia. This involves inverting the Carian Study Hall with an item you receive during the Elden Ring Ranni quest .

Once you have access to the Divine Tower, you can loot the Cursemark of Death from the body at the top of the tower.

Twinned armor choice

Siofra Aqueduct Twinned armor choice

If you venture underground into the optional Elden Ring Siofra River well area, you'll face a choice when you find D's brother, just before you reach the boss in the aqueduct.

If you choose to hand over the Twinned armor, D's brother will kill Fia. This doesn't happen until much later, so it doesn't appear to affect whether you get her ending or not. You'll get the armor back eventually, too, as well as a new Elden Ring weapon. We haven't been able to test what happens if you refuse the hand over the armor yet, though.

Defeat Fia's Champions

(Image credit: From Software)

Defeat Fia's Champions in Deeproot Depths

Next, find your way to Deeproot Depths in one of two ways. One is to go through the illusory wall at the very bottom of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, after the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss. Hit the altar in his room to get past it, then descend by jumping between sarcophagi sticking out of the wall until you're in the room with the door. You'll find the illusory wall on the right-hand side.

Alternatively, if you're doing Ranni's quest, it's accessible through Nokron and the cistern to the north. After you've taken care of the Valiant Gargoyle boss, get in the coffin by the waterfall.

Once there, make your way to the Deeproot Depths Site of Grace and use the branches to reach the next one, higher up. Ensure you activate this, as you will have to beat Fia's Champions. There are three in total, but the third has two companions helping him. Once they're down, Fia will appear.

Talk to her and ask her to hold you when prompted. Keep talking to her and hand over the Cursemark of Death when prompted. You should now be able to interact with her to enter the "Deathbed Dream". If this option isn't available, fast travel away from the area, then return via the Across the Roots Site of Grace.

Getting Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

(Image credit: From Software)

How to get the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

Once you enter the Deathbed Dream, you'll need to face the dragon boss, Lichdragon Fortissax. Once he's been defeated, you're transported back out of the dream. Fia appears to be asleep, but you can loot her for the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince. This is the key item needed to get Fia's Ending and is used after you've beaten the final boss.

(Image credit: From Software)

If you handed over the Twinned armor

If you handed the Twinned armor to D's brother

Once you've obtained the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince from Fia, you are free to leave the area. But if you chose to hand over the Twinned armor to D's brother earlier on, he'll show up when you next return and will be standing over Fia's body, having killed her.

Rest at the Site of Grace and he'll disappear, leaving you to claim the Twinned armor and the Inseparable Greatsword he left behind.