Looking for the Elden Ring Bell Bearings so you can unlock more items from the vendor in Roundtable Hold? These key items come in different forms and can be found inside chests or looted from Elden Ring bosses in the Lands Between.

Some are much more valuable than others, such as the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing, which unlocks certain Elden Ring Smithing Stones from the Two Maiden Husks vendor, meaning you won't have to go searching whenever you want to upgrade your weapons. Here's what you need to know about Bell Bearings in Elden Ring, including how to use them.

How to use Bell Bearings in Elden Ring

Using a Bell Bearing is pretty simple. Once you have one, take it to Roundtable Hold and offer it to the Two Maiden Husks vendor. You'll now have access to the new items that correspond to the Bell Bearing you offered and you're free to buy them as you would any other item—providing you have the spare runes to do so.

Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations

These are the Bell Bearing we've found so far. I'll add more as I find them.

Bone Peddler's Bell Bearing

Unlocks: Thick Animal Bones, Hefty Beast Bone

Location: Bell Bearing Hunter boss, an invasion in Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave (at night).

Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (1)

Unlocks: Smithing Stone (1), Smithing Stone (2), Glintstone Scrap

Location: Crystalian boss in Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, Liurnia of the Lakes.

Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (2)

Unlocks: Smithing Stone (3), Smithing Stone (4), Explosive Stone

Location: Inside a chest in the Sealed Tunnel, Altus Plateau.

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3)

Unlocks: Somber Smithing Stone (5), Somber Smithing Stone (6)

Location: Outside the First Church of Marika, Mountaintop of the Giants