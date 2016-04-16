Dean Hall's RocketWerkz releases Vive-exclusive Out of Ammo

I had no idea that Dean Hall's RocketWerkz studio was making a virtual reality game, and that's weird because I wrote a damn news article about it last year. It turns out this mysterious SteamVR game was the blocky strategy-based FPS Out of Ammo, out now in Early Access, and exclusive to the HTC Vive.

Here's a launch trailer:

My, this sequel to Thirty Flights of Loving has taken an unexpected turn. Joking aside, Out of Ammo sounds pretty interesting. Putting the player in charge of an entire battlefield, it lets you 'possess' your soldiers to carry out your orders directly, recalling the hotswapping feature in Battlefield 2: Modern Combat.

"Out of Ammo is an intense virtual reality strategy game for the HTC Vive," so sez the Steam page, "that puts you in the commander's seat against wave after wave of soldiers. Built exclusively for the HTC Vive to make use of motion tracking, the game allows you to move around the battlefield to build defenses and issue orders. You can even directly possess your units to directly engage the enemy making use of cover and preparing your magazines carefully so you don't.... run out of ammo!"

I like the little wink to the title there. There are four environments and five unit types in the current build, though RocketWerkz warnz this build "can be a bit clunky to use, and unintuitive. It may be unoptimised for older graphics cards."