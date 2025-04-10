'Why just shoot your enemies when you can tear down the world around them?' Battle an endless cycle of evil machines in this FPS that features 'total environmental destruction'

And you thought GLADoS was evil? In roguelike FPS Void/Breaker , you've been imprisoned by an all-seeing evil AI and you've got to fight your way to freedom, not using portals but raw firepower.

Standing in your way? Robots. How many? By the looks of it, all of them. Lucky for you, the guns in Void/Breaker are heavily moddable, so much so that developer Stubby Games, who also created 2022's The Entropy Centre, promises "infinite weapon customization." Adding to the fun are destructible environments, which you can get a glimpse of in the Void/Breaker trailer that debuted today at the Triple-I Initiative showcase:

VOID/BREAKER - Announcement Trailer | Adrenaline-Fueled Roguelite FPS - YouTube Watch On

"Discover limitless weapon combinations using the ultimate gun-modding system. Strategically combine mods to create devastating loadouts. Unlock wild synergies that turn you into an unstoppable force," reads the Void/Breaker Steam store page.

"Why just shoot your enemies when you can tear down the world around them? Environmental destruction isn't just for show—it's a core gameplay mechanic. Blast through walls, collapse structures, and stagger enemies to survive."

It certainly looks slick as hell and action-packed: the Steam page also shows what looks like Slay the Spire-style paths you take through the game between arena-like enemy encounters. As you fight your way through the world you'll gather parts and power-ups and craft more powerful weapons to face an ever growing horde of mechanical enemies.

It's especially impressive this is coming from a solo dev, Daniel Stubbington of Stubby Games. There's no specific release date yet, but Void/Breaker, which is being published by Playstack, is due out sometime this year.