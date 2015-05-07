D4 will release for PC in early June

You won't have to wait long to play Swery's bonkers follow-up to Deadly Premonition: according to a recent Famitsu interview, D4 will release on Steam, Humble Store and GOG on June 5 with a $14.99 price tag.

That's sooner than I expected, and all evidence suggests that more care has gone into this port than into the notoriously unstable Deadly Premonition conversion. Previously an Xbox One exclusive – and once a showcase for Microsoft's flailing Kinect peripheral – the PC version comes with a bunch of perks including all previously released DLC and flexible graphics options. Check out the D4 system requirements to make sure you're ready.

D4 includes the first two parts of the episodic game, but there's still no word on when to expect the third.