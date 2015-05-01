D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die port detailed

Access Games has released details about the PC version of D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die, saying that Kinect functionality, including voice control, has been completely removed. All interactions with the game will be mouse controlled instead, and new commands have been added "to do daily life activities like drinking tequila and opening fortune cookies." And who honestly doesn't consider both of those everyday staples?

The PC version of the game will include all content previously released as DLC for the Xbox One edition, and a new section of Amanda's Shop called "Today's Free Outfit" has been added. On the technical side, it will offer a number of PC-specific graphics settings including adjustable resolution, windowed and full-screen modes, selectable V-sync, dynamic shadows, and multiple subtitle languages.

Load times have been shortened, and bugs have been fixed; Xbox One-specific MELD compatibility and leaderboards have been dropped, but on the upside, it will support Steam achievements, trading cards, badges, emoticons, profile backgrounds, and cloud saving. It will also run at 60 fps, if you have the recommended hardware, which is as follows:

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit edition or Windows 8 64-bit edition.

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K @ 3.5GHz or AMD CPU or equivalent.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 (VRAM 2GB).

Display: Supports 1920x1080 resolution.

DirectX: DirectX 11.

Hard Disk: Hard disk with 20GB of free space.

Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible sound card.

Other: Keyboard and mouse required. Compatible with Xbox Controller using XInput.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit edition or Windows 8 64-bit edition.

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 @ 2.83GHz or AMD CPU or equivalent.

Memory: 6GB RAM.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 6870 (VRAM 1GB).

Display: Supports 1280x720 resolution.

DirectX: DirectX 11.

Hard Disk: Hard disk with 10GB of free space.

Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible sound card.

Other: Keyboard and mouse required. Compatible with Xbox Controller using XInput.

A release date still hasn't been announced, but we do have some PC-specific screens to look at. Find out more at D4-Game.com.