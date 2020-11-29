Cyber Monday 2020 UK deals: the best deals on PC parts and peripherals

Black Friday is over—long live the Cyber Monday deals! So it's... er... Cyber Weekend now? That weird hinterland between the Black Friday week flurry and the Cyber Monday resurgence. But whatever you want to call it, the PC gaming deals below are either still going strong from Black Friday, or getting started on Monday's party a little early. We're keeping tabs on everything PC gaming, including prebuilt PCs, monitors, laptops, and more. Expect more deals to start arriving over the weekend and especially early on Monday.

Not that there's much reason for stores to wait for Monday anymore—especially this year, Black Friday is all about the online shopping, and launching deals over the weekend gives retailers a little more time to spread the attention around. Still, expect some Cyber Monday-specific deals to kick in over the next two days that weren't live on Thursday or Friday.

Throughout the weekend we're keeping an eye on the existing deals below to make sure the PC gaming hardware we recommend is still in stock and still on sale. We're regularly updating this guide to keep it up-to-date. Unfortunately, there are no RTX 3080/3070 deals to be found, and in the UK it's not even really possible to even buy a full system with one in.

You can pre-order RTX 30-series systems, but even if there are tentative shipping dates, those all go out of the window as soon as you hit the checkout with many PC builders still unsure when they're going to get new stock and get through their current pre-order backlog

Subs deal PC Gamer Magazine sub | £91 £45.40 for 13 issues at Magazines Direct (save 50%)

This fine magazine makes the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone, and that could mean you or anyone else you hold dear. With a half-price discount on a physical copy delivered direct to your door, it's a bloody Christmas miracle is what it is. And if you just want a digital sub it's just £28.50. Oof.View Deal

Cyber Monday Top Deals Today

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition | AMD Ryzen 7 | Radeon RX 5700 | £1,468.99 £1,231.64 at Dell (save £237)

This may be brimming with last-gen hardware, but it's still a well-spec'd gaming system for serious 1080p/1440p gaming. The Ryzen 7 3700X is a quality CPU, and the 8GB Radeon RX 5700 is a capable graphics card too. 2x 8GB HyperX RAM is welcome, as is the combo of a 256GB SSD and 1TB of HDD storage. Enter AW15 at the checkout to get 15% off the final price. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 | Intel i5 | RTX 2060 | £1,299.99 £899.99 at Lenovo (save £400)

If you use the coupon code 'CYBERSALE' at the checkout, you're looking at a £250 savings on a quality mid-range laptop. The 256GB SSD may only store a few graphics-heavy games at once, but the Lenovo Legion will deliver winning performance with most modern games at 1080p with ray tracing on. Plus, free shipping.View Deal

HP Omen Laptop | Ryzen 7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,299.99 £989.99 at HP (save £310)

This is a lot of laptop for your money. The Ryzen 7 4800H at its heart is an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can boost up to 4.2GHz. Pairing it with the 1660 Ti makes for a solid gaming experience at the screen's native 1080p resolution. You get 8GB of RAM, which is a fine starting point, while the 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for your games. Save an additional 10% with the e-voucher code OMEN at checkout.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW | 34-inch Curved | 120Hz | WQHD | £1,304.10 £1,099.99 at Dell (save £204)

This is the cream of the IPS monitor crop, with G-Sync for Nvidia users. It'll let you make the most of those gorgeous next-gen RTX games, and the 120Hz refresh rate is more than enough to deliver a smooth, immersive gaming experience at 4K. And you're saving a ridiculous £475, too.View Deal

Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 | 1TB | £199.99 £160 at Amazon (save £39)

This is one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs you can buy at the best of times and with the latest savings, it's even more of a deal. Capable of hitting sequential read and writes of 5GB/s and 4GB/s respectively, and also offering up great random performance, this is a quality next-gen SSD for any Zen 2, or Zen 3, builds you have planned. That's a huge saving too.View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | 500GB | £99.99 £58.99 at Amazon (save £41)

If you are after some quality solid state storage, the classic 860 EVO is one of the best SATA drives you can buy. Samsung is always reliable in the SSD world, and at almost half price, this 500GB SATA drive offers outstanding value for money as either the base for your whole rig or just some speedy secondary Steam library storage. View Deal

LG OLED55CX6LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,599 £1,299 at Currys (save £300)

With £300 savings, this 4K OLED TV is a bargain right now. You'll get the blackest blacks, coupled with great a colour range across the vast 55-inch panel at a wondrous ultra-high resolution. It also comes with Smart TV tech, and Dolby Atmos cinematic sound built in. A right bargain, if you ask me.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals

Dell New XPS Tower | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 Super | £918.99 £764.15 at Dell (save £155)

This decent unit from Dell boasts a 10th Gen 6-core, 12-thread Core i5 10400 alongside a GeForce GTX 1650 Super for a decent PC for 1080p gaming. You do only get 8GB of RAM by default, but there is a 256GB SSD for speedy boot times. Make sure you enter the promotional code BF15 at the checkout to save an extra 15% on top of the default 2% saving. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition | AMD Ryzen 7 | Radeon RX 5700 | £1,468.99 £1,231.64 at Dell (save £237)

This may be brimming with last-gen hardware, but it's still a well-spec'd gaming system for serious 1080p/1440p gaming. The Ryzen 7 3700X is a quality CPU, and the 8GB Radeon RX 5700 is a capable graphics card too. 2x 8GB HyperX RAM is welcome, as is the combo of a 256GB SSD and 1TB of HDD storage. Enter AW15 at the checkout to get 15% off the final price. View Deal

PC Specialist Tornado A5X | Ryzen 5 | RX 5600 XT | £1,099 £899 at Currys (save £200)

The Tornado A5X is a quality system that has been well thought out. The combo of the Ryzen 5 3600X and Radeon RX 5600 XT equates to capable 1080p gaming PC that can also handle more serious tasks. The supporting hardware—16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD—make for a solid foundation going forward. Basically, there's a lot to like here while saving £200. View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at Ebuyer (save £700)

This Razer Blade Pro 17 really is something special, and a complete steal right now at £700 off. It features the powerful combo of an 8-core, 16-thread Core i7-10875H alongside an RTX 2070 MaxQ for a great gaming powerhouse that can make real use of the 17.3-inch 300Hz 1080p screen. The spec is rounded off with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for an altogether awesome gaming machine. View Deal

Dell G5 15 (AMD) | Ryzen 5 | RX 5600M | £968.99 £806.64 at Dell (save £162)

With the code 'BLACK15', you get a total of £162.34 savings on a really well-performing laptop. It manages to keep up with the more expensive Nvidia RTX 2060 configurations, and with a speedy 1080p 144Hz screen, you can get some fast-paced gaming done, no problems. The only real downsides are weak speakers and a plastic lid—but if you wear headphones anyway, and are careful...View Deal

Dell G5 15 | Core i7 | RTX 2070 | £1,549 £1,316.64 at Dell (save £232)

Similarly, the 'BLACK15' coupon code will grant an overall saving of over £250. For that price, you're getting a dandy 2nd Gen RTX GPU, backed by the powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7. It boasts a speedy 144Hz screen, and though at 1080p you may not be able to see every tiny detail of the RTX heaven laid before you, it'll deliver great FPS, with minimal screen tear, on plenty of top games.View Deal

HP Omen Laptop | Ryzen 7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,299.99 £1,099.99 at HP (save £200)

This is a lot of laptop for your money. The Ryzen 7 4800H at its heart is an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can boost up to 4.2GHz. Pairing it with the 1660 Ti makes for a solid gaming experience at the screen's native 1080p resolution. You get 8GB of RAM, which is a fine starting point, while the 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for your games. Save an additional 10% with the e-voucher code OMEN at checkout.View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | £1,699 £1,599 at Currys (save £100)

This laptop comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and coupled with 16GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it should see you right with most top games. You may only be able to fit a few on there, but the 15.6-inch 240Hz 1080p screen also means higher FPS, even in more graphic-intensive games.View Deal

Aorus 7 | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,499 £1,251.99 at Amazon (save £247)

An incredible £247.01 saving on a punchy 17.3-inch laptop here, with a powerful CPU and the still very relevant GTX 1660 Ti packed in. It may not be up on the ray-tracing trend, but the sheer quality of manufacturing that Gigabyte exudes means this is still worth a look. If you're not into all that RTX-on stuff and just wanna get some old fashioned 1080p gaming in on the go, it may be the laptop for you.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 | Intel i5 | RTX 2060 | £1,299.99 £899.99 at Lenovo (save £400)

If you use the coupon code 'CYBERSALE' at the checkout, you're looking at a £250 savings on a quality mid-range laptop. The 256GB SSD may only store a few graphics-heavy games at once, but the Lenovo Legion will deliver winning performance with most modern games at 1080p with ray tracing on. Plus, free shipping.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,239.99 £999 at Ebuyer (£240)

Although there's no RTX capability here, this is a great mid-range laptop with dedicated graphics and a nice big screen. The performance is good enough to handle most of todays top games on ultra graphics settings at 1080p, no problems. Really, this ones hard to beat, especially with savings of over £240.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor deals

Alienware AW3420DW | 34-inch Curved | 120Hz | 4K | £1,304.10 £829.79 at Dell (save £474)

This is the cream of the IPS monitor crop, with G-Sync for Nvidia users. It'll let you make the most of those gorgeous next-gen RTX games, and the 120Hz refresh rate is more than enough to deliver a smooth, immersive gaming experience at 4K. And you're saving a ridiculous £475, too.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG279QE | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | £715.98 £609.99 at Ebuyer (save £106)

A nifty G-Sync monitor for those Nvidia peeps looking to get some 1440p gaming in. It may be a slightly older model, but you still get a great refresh rate, and a decent resolution IPS screen, with over £100 saved.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q | 24-inch | 180Hz | 1080p | £544.97 £369.97 at Laptops direct (save £175)

The smaller version of the PG279Q (one of our best gaming monitors), this ones not only got G-sync capability, but also boasts a 1ms response time, and a whopping 180Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 1080p monitor, but that means you can focus on cracking speeds, rather than checking out every tiny in-game graphic detail. These are selling fast, so don't delay.View Deal

ASUS TUF VG32VQ | 31.5-inch | 144Hz | 1440p | £435.99 £399.99 at Ebuyer (save £36)

A more affordable curved 1440p panel here, with the exceptional Asus build quality we've come to expect. It also features FreeSync technology and awesome low input lag, with a not-so-average 144Hz refresh rate to keep everything running smoothly. View Deal

LG 27QN600-B QHD | 27-inch | IPS | £251.99 £179.99 at Ebuyer (save £72)

Quad HD or 1440p is still the sweet spot for plenty of PC gaming, and this LG panel shows why. A step up in clarity from 1080p, without needing a new graphics card that 4K needs. This is an IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 75Hz and FreeSync for tear-free gaming. A solid, no-nonsense panel. View Deal

Cyber Monday SSD deals

Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 1TB | £239.99 £154 at Amazon (save £86).

This is a great deal right now, with a fair price for this 1TB drive. Samsung produces some of the best drives around, and the 970 EVO Plus is a great example as to why they're so well respected. It is one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 drives you can buy, with reads and writes of 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively. You'll need to upgrade to PCIe 4.0 to do any better than this. View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | 500GB | £99.99 $58.99 at Amazon (save £41)

If you are after some quality solid state storage, the classic 860 EVO is one of the best SATA drives you can buy. Samsung is always reliable in the SSD world, and at almost half price, this 500GB SATA drive offers outstanding value for money as either the base for your whole rig or just some speedy secondary Steam library storage. View Deal

WD Blue SN550 | 500GB | £72.41 £54.99 at Ebuyer (save £17)

Cutting-edge PCIe 4.0 SSDs are expensive beasts, and if you're running a SATA SSD, or heaven forbid an HDD still, this PCIe 3.0 drive still represents a decent upgrade. Performance is a bit off the mark, with reads peaking at 2,400MB/s and writes at 1,750MB/s, but it's fast enough for a budget build. The 1TB has sold out now, but this 500GB model is still good value.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Headset deals

Steelseries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset | £89.99 £69.74 at Amazon (save £20.25)

Steelseries has built an enviable reputation for its headsets, with the Arctis 7 being a favourite of ours for years. This is slightly lower down the stack, but still a great headset, offering great audio, the comfortable ski goggle headband, and a microphone that you'll actually want to use. £15 may not be a huge saving, but this is a quality headset and so that's money well saved. View Deal

Asus ROG Delta Gaming Headset | £183.99 £139.98 at Ebuyer (save £44)

The Delta's produce top-quality audio thanks to four individual DACs working in unison to provide lossless audio processing. We liked these a lot when we reviewed them, thanks to their brilliant range and depth, but found them a bit pricey. Shave £44 off the price though, and they're great. There's also some RGB silliness, but we won't hold that against them.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals

SAMSUNG QE49Q80TATXXU | 49-inch | QLED | 4K | £1,099.00 £799 at Currys (save £300)

This is a really decent 4K gaming TV, one that puts out a decent colour range and excellent contrast in ultra HD glory. Though it has its downfalls with a slightly over-grainy look, it also comes with smart TV features, adaptive sound and it's £300 off right now.View Deal

Sony Bravia A8 | 65-inch | OLED | 4K | £2,599 £1,999 at Currys (save £600)

Ridiculous savings of £600 here, on a fantastic high-resolution panel with a crystal clear, quality picture, and ultra wide viewing angles. It's a Smart Android TV, which isn't to everyone's tastes, but it does have a lot of great features, including sought after OLED tech, for those amazingly dark contrasts.View Deal

LG OLED55CX6LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,599 £1,299 at Currys (save £300)

With £300 savings, this 4K OLED TV is a bargain right now. You'll get the blackest blacks, coupled with great a colour range across the vast 55-inch panel at a wondrous ultra-high resolution. It also comes with Smart TV tech, and Dolby Atmos cinematic sound built in. A right bargain, if you ask me.View Deal