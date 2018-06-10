Popular

Crackdown 3 gets an explosive new gameplay trailer at E3 2018



It's still coming in February 2019.

Crackdown 3's been subject to a number of surprise delays, but this fun gameplay trailer revealed at Microsoft's Xbox conference underlines the fact that we'll definitely be playing it in February 2019. 

Here's a bunch of ludicrous stuff that appears in the trailer:

- A tank being thrown at a spaceship.
- Cars driving up the sides of buildings.
- A sci-fi weapon where you can tether enemies together.
- A car transforming into a tank.
- Mechs, mostly being destroyed.
- A giant sci-fi snake, because why not?

No sign of its destruction-based multiplayer mode, though. Hopefully we'll get hands-on with Crackdown 3 again this week. Stay tuned. 

Samuel Roberts

