The new trailer for Remedy's co-op FPS features explosive pink goop and flying desk chairs, so it's still looking like the silliest thing they've made
FBC: Firebreak is looking just as surreal as the game it's spun off from, with none of the seriousness.
There's a guy in FBC: Firebreak's newest trailer getting absolutely pummeled—a highlight reel shows him electrocuting himself, going blind in a blizzard of sticky notes, going blind in an actual blizzard, and screaming "I'M PINK!" as he combusts in a pile of explosive pink sludge. It seems like a pretty standard day of work, though, in a game that's shaping up to have delightfully anarchic sensibilities.
The trailer, which debuted at Galaxies Games Showcase yesterday, offers a taste of some of the environmental interactions to expect in the full game. A hot environment is cooled off with a fan and an emergency sprinkler, a mob of enemies is incinerated by a jet of fire, that sort of thing. There's no shortage of co-op horde shooters around in the age of Deep Rock Galactic and Space Marine 2, so I'm glad to see Firebreak continue to emphasize what makes it stand out from the pack. Take a look below:
It's suitably goofy, with monsters aimlessly levitating around in desk chairs and a gruff voice-over pontificating about potential mottos for the game's titular emergency response teams. Despite its firm roots in Control lore, Firebreak seems eager to cast off the grim pretense of Remedy's previous games and embrace the joyful bedlam typical of co-op shooters. As a rube when it comes to narrative-driven games with 500 hours in Killing Floor 2, I couldn't be happier.
In fact, I'm still reeling from the whiplash of going from Alan Wake 2 and Control, some of the most ambitious narrative games in the medium's history, to a co-op shooter with a cheeky sense of humor and hordes of enemies to blow away, but that doesn't mean I'm not excited.
Even though Remedy games are perhaps best known for their scripted story sequences, they've never skimped on the action; this is the studio behind Max Payne, after all. And if senior editor Robin Valentine's preview of Firebreak is any indication, its systems-driven shootouts and open-ended objectives are as suitable a canvas as any for the studio's signature surreality.
If you're keen to help contain the chaos, Firebreak is slated for a summer release this year and available to wishlist on Steam.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.