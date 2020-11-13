Corsair's new gaming PC has all the hardware you can't buy right now

Among other things, 2020 will be remembered as the year of out-of-stock hardware, and that is true whether you're attempting to build a PC or trying to buy a new console. For PC gamers, the end-around is buying a prebuilt desktop, and Corsair's new Vengeance a7200 comes with several hard-to-find hardware options.

As such, the Vengeance a7200 is Corsair's first, and so far only, desktop to offer AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series, based on Zen 3. Two of the four chips, anyway—Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X. Alternatively, there is also an Intel Core i9 10850K option.

For the all-important graphics card, Corsair offers all three SKUs comprising the GeForce RTX 30 series, including the Nvidia RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070. These parts are virtually impossible to find in stock for a DIY build, and that could hold true for the rest of the year. Likewise, Corsair is not immune to the hardware shortage, either.

As of this writing, the only combination that lights up the 'Add To Cart' button is a Core i9 10850K, GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD, 750W PSU, and Windows 10 Home, for $2,800.

By my estimate, that's about $2,100 worth of hardware and software (OS), when factoring in a Z490 motherboard, and what looks like a 4000D Airflow mid-tower case and H100i RGB Platinum all-in-one liquid cooler.

Any other combination grays out the 'Add To Cart' button, including both Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. This is a brand new desktop line, though, and so perhaps we will see more hardware combos available sooner than later.

Whenever that time comes, here are the full hardware options:

CPU—Ryzen 7 5800X / Ryzen 9 5900X / Core i9 10850K

GPU—GeForce RTX 3070 / GeForce RTX 3080 / GeForce RTX 3090

RAM—16GB DDR4-3200 / 32GB DDR4-3200 / 64GB DDR4-3200

Storage—1TB SSD / 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD / 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD

OS—Window 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro

The configuration tool is only spitting out a price for one other combination, a fully loaded build with a Core i9 10850K, GeForce RTX 3090, 64GB of RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD, and Windows 10 Pro, for $4,500.

While there is a definite markup compared to building your own, Corsair's build quality has been very good in our experience, most recently with our review of the Vengeance a4100. It's all moot, though, until Corsair can get its hands on more inventory.