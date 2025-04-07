Rather than risking the shark-infested waters of GPU stocks and pricing, I'd just go for this ace $2,000 RX 9070 XT gaming PC

Skytech Omega | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,999.99 at Newegg

This build costs a little more than the cheapest you can find an RX 9070 gaming PC for, but here you're getting an X3D chip and 2 TB of storage, plus a chassis that looks a little like a chunky snow-plow truck... or something. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D isn't the latest X3D chip, but it's still a great performer and is almost the best CPU for gaming full-stop. In other words, this is a stellar all-round rig for gaming.

As the weeks roll on and graphics card stocks and prices remain unsettling, it's still looking like the pre-built market might be where it's at for anyone looking to get their hands on a next-gen GPU. Case and point, this high-end AMD build for $2,000 at Newegg.

It's not only packing the best AMD graphics card on the market right now, the RX 9070 XT, but it's also absolutely high-end gaming fare across the board.

But let's start with the CPU: You're getting a chip that has tons of cache, which games love. It's not a current-gen X3D chip, admittedly, but the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still almost the best CPU for gaming thanks to all that 3D V-Cache, and was our pick for most of last year.

Alongside this Ryzen silicon you're getting 32 GB of fast DDR5 memory, which is ideal because Ryzen 7000-series chips, such as the X3D one here, require fast memory to keep them churning through data. And finally, you're getting 2 TB of storage. 1 TB is okay, but doesn't really cut it for AAA gaming today.

And make no mistake, this rig should handle modern AAA games. That's even including heavily ray traced titles, because unlike with previous generations, AMD's latest GPUs are very capable on this front. FSR upscaling and frame gen isn't half bad this generation, either.

All of this is what allows the RX 9070 XT at the heart of this build to compete very closely with the RTX 5070 Ti. The RX 9070 XT is actually a better value proposition at MSRP, but as our Dave notes in his RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5070 Ti comparison, prices are inflated right now and things are much closer when just comparing graphics card to graphics card.

But that's why a gaming PC like this is a great choice—it doesn't seem to suffer from the inflated pricing of the GPU market, at least while this price lasts. $2,000 for a genuine all-round high-end build like this is eminently reasonable, and 'eminently reasonable' is about as good as we seem to be able to get right now, the market being how it is. Hey, I'll take it.