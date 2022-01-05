Corsair launches its ONE i300 mini PC with a Core i9 12900K and up to an RTX 3080 Ti

Audio player loading…

Corsair has announced its latest ONE i300 range of compact desktop PCs at CES 2022. The systems include the latest 12th Gen processors and DDR5 memory among other specs that you wouldn’t expect to find in a prebuilt machine with a capacity of just 12 liters.

The i300 features a Core i9 12900K and up to 64GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory. Add to that an RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti and it’s clear that this is no ordinary bargain bin PC. It’s a serious gaming machine. The i300 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 and it can drive four 4K screens simultaneously, so it’s not just useful for gaming.

If you’re dreaming of a mini gaming PC with grunt like this, maybe it’s time to wake up. The ONE i300 model with a 12900K, RTX 3080, 32GB of DDR5-4800 and a 2TB SSD will cost $5000 on the Corsair website, so a 3080 Ti version with 64GB will cost a good few pennies on top of that. Start saving!

If five grand is a bit much to stomach, you can configure the One i300 with some cheaper options beginning with an 11th Gen i7 11700K and RTX 3080. There are AMD 5900X and 5950X options available too. We reviewed the Corsair ONE A200 and found it to be surprisingly quiet although it ran a little bit warm with its 5900X and RTX 3080 inside. But, given the chassis size, you'd expect it to be a little warmer, and its far from sounding like a leaf blower at full speed.

Mini ITX fans are definitely passionate and compact PCs will always find interest among the desktop real estate challenged. If you’re happy to pay the price, you’ll rest assured knowing that a PC of this spec will give you top shelf gaming performance, with little to nothing better to tempt you until late this year when new CPU and GPU generations are expected to launch.