Corona Relief Done Quick is live, watch it with us here

Corona Relief Done Quick, the speedrunning marathon raising funds to support efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, is now underway. The weekend-long showcase is a bit shorter than other GDQ events—Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick typically run for a week—but will feature what should be some very interesting runs.

The full schedule is available here, with high points (to me, at least) including an all-bosses run through Dark Souls, any% runs through KOTOR, Max Payne 2, Alien: Isolation, and Mirror's Edge. There's also going to be a run through Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, which sounds like it would be a big job but probably won't be: Speedrun.com lists the current any% (current patch) record as just under 17 minutes.

For those who'd prefer something new, Doom Eternal is in the mix too, which should be fun: The sub-40 world record speedrun we reported on less than three weeks ago has already been crushed, and now stands at well under 30 minutes.

The online-only CRDQ is being streamed on Twitch, so you can follow along with the whole thing up above. If you'd like to donate, you can do so through the Twitch channel or at gamesdonequick.com. 100 percent of funds raised will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that works across the US and in more than 80 other countries to support people impacted by poverty and emergencies.