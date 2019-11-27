Get 2 years of our favorite VPN service for $60 in this great Black Friday deal

For Black Friday, VyprVPN is offering two-year subscriptions for $60, which comes to $2.50 per month. It's a great deal on a great VPN service, but it's only active until Thursday morning. I guess that means it's not technically a Black Friday deal, but close enough. I personally cancelled my old VPN subscription and switched to VyprVPN for this deal, saving a good bit of money in the process. $2.50/mo is cheap for unlimited data and the features Vypr offers.

(Update: Vypr seems to have a problem processing payments right now. I was able to pay with a credit card after it refused my debit card, and assumed it was something I needed to take up with my bank. However, someone else has reported a payment issue, so it wasn't just me.)

If you miss that deal, you can also get a 15 month subscription to ExpressVPN for $99.95, which amounts to three free months and $1.65 off the monthly price (based on the normal monthly price when paying for a full year). ExpressVPN and VyprVPN are two of our favorite VPN services, though if you decide a VPN isn't for you within 30 days of signing up, you can get your money back.

Connecting to a VPN can slow down your internet connection, possibly adding latency to online games, but it also puts you in stealth mode. Think of it like browsing the web with a secretive middleman: instead of directly connecting to a website (which can track your IP address), you're telling the VPN to connect for you. The VPN server can be in another city, or another country. Once it retrieves the data you're after, it encrypts it and sends it back to you. The website never knows it was you who accessed it (assuming you aren't letting it store cookies).

There's no way to 100 percent guarantee privacy online, but using a VPN is the only way to get close, and both VyprVPN and ExpressVPN are easy to set up and have zero logging policies, which any VPN worth a dime must. That means they keep no record of your activity when using them. Even if a data breach did occur, there would be nothing to find.

You can always disconnect from a VPN service when you need to, such as when playing an online game, and reconnect when you're looking for privacy. Another use of VPNs is getting around region restrictions, since you can connect to servers around the world and browse the web as if you're in another country. Be careful about that when it comes to gaming services, though: Steam doesn't love it when people use VPNs to get games to unlock early or take advantage of regional pricing, and doing so could earn you a ban.

If you're curious about international TV, though, ExpressVPN and VyprVPN advertise that they still work with Netflix (which blocks many VPN services) and other video streaming sites, so you're good to go in that regard. We tested both ExpressVPN VyprVPN with Netflix, and they're telling the truth.

