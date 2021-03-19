Everything we know about Eula in Genshin Impact

Looking forward to a Genshin Impact Eula banner? According to leaks, Genshin Impact 1.5 will reportedly feature two new characters, and Eula is one of them. Of course, it's worth stressing that all the following information is subject to change, but it's looking like Eula will be a five-star claymore wielder with Cryo Vision. And, unlike the last two characters mentioned in-game before, Eula is brand new. She’s also set to be one of the strongest Genshin Impact characters.

There’s no telling when the 1.5 update will be available, but you can get a head start on what could be the best Genshin Impact Eula build and (most) of her ascension materials with this guide.

Genshin Impact Eula banner: When will it happen?

Eula is reportedly one of two new Genshin Impact 1.5 characters. Details are still scarce on what the Eula banner will be like, though. However, based on how miHoYo handled 1.3 and 1.4, I'm fairly certain Genshin 1.5 will feature a Eula banner at some point during the event.

Whenever Eula’s banner begins, you’ll need Intertwined Fates to try and summon her. She’ll probably have a boosted drop rate like other headline banner characters before her, but since Eula is a five-star character, your chances are still low.

Overview

Genshin Impact Eula: An overview

Eula belongs to the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, an as-yet unexplored branch of the Knights of Favonius. She’s also known as the Spendrift Knight and counts an ancient noble family among her ancestors. However, it’s unclear why this regal aristocrat decided to lend her Cryo Vision to the Knights.

Courtesy of Honey Impact, Eula’s stats could change between now and the 1.5 update, though. As of now, she’s one of the strongest five-star characters with an attack stat of 27 and certainly the strongest claymore wielder. Eula’s defense is a slightly less impressive 58, though she’s still one of Genshin Impact’s strongest characters.

Normal attacks: Favonius Bladework – Edel

Normal attack: Eula performs up to five consecutive sword strikes.

Eula performs up to five consecutive sword strikes. Charged attack: Eula uses stamina to perform multiple continuous strikes, ending with a powerful slash attack.

Eula uses stamina to perform multiple continuous strikes, ending with a powerful slash attack. Plunging attack: Strikes the ground from mid-air, damaging enemies in Eula’s path and dealing AoE damage to nearby foes.

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex

Press Elemental Skill button: Eula deals a swift Cryo slash, gaining a Grimheart when the hit connects. Eula can stack two Grimhearts and can only obtain them once every 0.3 seconds. Holding Grimhearts boosts Eula’s defense and resistance to interruptions.

Eula deals a swift Cryo slash, gaining a Grimheart when the hit connects. Eula can stack two Grimhearts and can only obtain them once every 0.3 seconds. Holding Grimhearts boosts Eula’s defense and resistance to interruptions. Hold Elemental Skill button: Eula delivers a forward Cryo slash against nearby foes. The attack converts each Grimheart to an Icewhirl Brand that deals AoE Cryo damage and reduces enemy physical and Cryo resistance. Multiple Icewhirl Brands increase the effect duration, but will not stack.

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Eula deals Cryo damage to nearby enemies and summons a Light Sword that follows her for a set time. Any damage Eula deals from physical or Elemental attacks charges the Light Sword once every 0.1 seconds. After the timer runs out, the Light Sword explodes and deals physical damage to nearby enemies based on the number of energy stacks it received. The explosion happens immediately if Eula’s HP reaches zero or she’s switched out.

Passives

Aristocratic Introspection: 10% chance Eula will receive double from crafting character talent materials.

10% chance Eula will receive double from crafting character talent materials. Roiling Rime: Consuming two Grimheart stacks during Icetide Vortex creates a Light Sword that immediately explodes and deals half the damage of a normal Light Sword.

Consuming two Grimheart stacks during Icetide Vortex creates a Light Sword that immediately explodes and deals half the damage of a normal Light Sword. Wellspring of War Lust: Landing critical hits reduces Icetide Vortex’s cooldown time by 0.3 seconds. This can occur once every 0.1 seconds.

Constellations

Illusion of Light Tide: Consuming a Grimheart stack during Icetide Vortex increases Eula’s physical damage by 30% for six seconds. Consuming an additional Grimheart extends the effect by a further six seconds, and it can only be extended to a maximum of 18 seconds.

Consuming a Grimheart stack during Icetide Vortex increases Eula’s physical damage by 30% for six seconds. Consuming an additional Grimheart extends the effect by a further six seconds, and it can only be extended to a maximum of 18 seconds. The Girl of Sea Foam: Cooldown time for Icetide Vortex’s hold mode is shortened to match the press mode cooldown time.

Cooldown time for Icetide Vortex’s hold mode is shortened to match the press mode cooldown time. Lawrence Pedigree: Increases Glacial Illumination’s level by three, with a maximum increase of 15.

Increases Glacial Illumination’s level by three, with a maximum increase of 15. The Obstinacy of One’s Inferiors: Deal 25% more Lightfall Sword damage to foes with less than 50% HP.

Deal 25% more Lightfall Sword damage to foes with less than 50% HP. Chivalric Quality: Increases Icetide Vortex’s level by three, with a maximum increase of 15.

Increases Icetide Vortex’s level by three, with a maximum increase of 15. Noble Obligation: Lightfall Swords from Glacial Illumination start with a stack of five energy. All attacks have a 50% chance of adding an extra energy stack.

Ascension materials

Eula character Ascension materials

Eula uses a mix of character Ascension materials. Like most Cryo users, she’ll need Shivada Jade from Cryo Regisvine. However, Eula also requires Crystalline Bloom, a new Ascension material dropped from Cryo Hypostasis. Genshin 1.5 will add Cryo Hypostasis as a weekly boss character, so you can’t farm it ahead of time. Eula’s other two materials are Dandelion Seeds, obtained from using Anemo on dandelions in the Mondstadt region, and Mask-series items, dropped by all Hilichurl enemies.

Level 20

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

3 Dandelion Seed

3 Damaged Mask

20,000 Mora

Level 40

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Crystalline Bloom

10 Dandelion Seed

15 Damaged Mask

40,000 Mora

Level 50

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Crystalline Bloom

20 Dandelion Seed

12 Stained Mask

60,000 Mora

Level 60

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Crystalline Bloom

30 Dandelion Seed

18 Stained Mask

80,000 Mora

Level 70

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Crystalline Bloom

45 Dandelion Seed

12 Ominous Mask

100,000 Mora

Level 80

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Crystalline Bloom

60 Dandelion Seed

24 Ominous Mask

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Eula Talent Ascension materials

Eula’s Talents use Resistance-series items obtained in the Forsaken Rift Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. You’ll need more Mask items too, along with Dragon Lord’s Crown, a new material from an as-yet unknown boss.

Level 2

3 Teaching of Resistance

6 Damaged Mask

12,500 Mora

Level 3

2 Guide to Resistance

3 Stained Mask

17,500 Mora

Level 4

4 Guide to Resistance

4 Stained Mask

25,000 Mora

Level 5

6 Guide to Resistance

6 Stained Mask

30,000 Mora

Level 6

9 Guide to Resistance

9 Stained Mask

37,500 Mora

Level 7

4 Philosophies of Resistance

4 Ominous Mask

1 Dragon Lord’s Crown

120,000 Mora

Level 8

6 Philosophies of Resistance

6 Ominous Mask

1 Dragon Lord’s Crown

260,000 Mora

Level 9

12 Philosophies of Resistance

9 Ominous Mask

2 Dragon Lord’s Crown

450,000 Mora

Level 10

16 Philosophies of Resistance

12 Ominous Mask

3 Dragon Lord’s Crown

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The best Genshin Impact Eula build

Eula is a DPS fighter whose biggest strength is her stackable Elemental powers. These speculative Eula builds will help restore her energy quickly so she can keep summoning Light Swords or boost her attack for even greater damage.

Build 1

Weapon: Skyward Pride

The five-star Skyward Pride increases the wielder’s energy recharge rate by 8-36% and boosts all damage output up to 16%. Using Elemental Bursts or physical attacks may create a vacuum blade that deals additional damage, making it a perfect companion while you wait for the Light Sword to explode.

Debate Club is a solid three-star claymore alternative that increases attack by 7-35% and spawns an AoE attack after using an Elemental Skill.

Artifacts: Martial Artist

This build is centered on maximizing Eula’s damage output, so Martial Artist is a natural fit. The 2-piece bonus increases normal and charged attack power by 15%, while the four-piece bonus boosts it a further 25% for eight seconds after using an elemental skill. You’ll find Martial Artist Artifacts as drops in the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain.

You could mix the two-piece bonus with Noblesse Oblige’s two-piece bonus, which increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%. However, Noblesse Oblige is a rarer drop and only comes from Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern.

Build 2

Weapon: Sacrificial Greatsword

This four-star claymore’s secondary increases energy recharge by 6.7-30%. It also has a 40-80% chance of cancelling an Elemental Skill’s cooldown after that skill is used, significantly increasing the amount of Cryo damage Eula can deal.

There’s not an ideal three-star claymore for a Cryo-focused Eula, though Debate Club’s attack boost makes it a good fit for this build.

Artifacts: Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer is the best fit for Eula’s Cryo build. The two-piece bonus increases Cryo damage by 15%, and the four-piece bonus boosts critical rate by 20% if the enemy is afflicted with Cryo. If the enemy is frozen, the critical rate increases by an additional 20%. You can find Blizzard Strayer in the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain on Dragonspine’s peak.