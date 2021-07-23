Aloy in Genshin Impact: Everything we know

Wondering how to get Aloy in Genshin Impact? In a surprise announcement on Twitter , miHoYo revealed an upcoming crossover event with Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy. It's not the first crossover you might have thought of, but there's no denying she'll make a badass addition to any team.

Of course, there's plenty to keep us busy now that the Genshin Impact 2.0 update has arrived. Once you've figured out how to get to Inazuma, you'll find plenty of world quests, such as Sacrificial Offering , and Ayaka 's banner is live now, too. But if you're keen to learn more about the Genshin Impact Aloy release date and how to get her when she arrives, read on.

The Genshin Impact Aloy release date is November 24 on PC.

You can grab Aloy when the Genshin Impact Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event goes live then. PlayStation players get Aloy slightly earlier on October 13. However, there's the question of whether you'll be able to log in to your Genshin Impact account on console and carry that across to PC, now cross-save is active. We'll have to wait and see on that one.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact

You don't need to worry about having to wish for Aloy during a specific banner event. As long as you're at Adventure Rank 20 or above, you'll automatically get her in the mail as soon as the crossover event kicks off in November.

Aloy may be free, but you'll have a limited amount of time to claim her as a playable character. Make sure you log in before the crossover event ends, which should be sometime in December.

Genshin Impact Aloy skills: What we know so far

Aloy is a five-star, bow-wielding Cryo huntress. But aside from that, little else is known about the crossover character. miHoYo has put up a character page , but there's no information on skills at the time of writing.

I'll keep this guide updated as soon as new information emerges.