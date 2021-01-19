What are the best AUG loadouts for Warzone? This weapon is slowly creeping into the Warzone meta, offering high damage in exchange for slower movements speeds. So, if you're struggling to clinch matches with the DMR 14 and Type 63, consider bringing this rifle along to your firefights instead.

Before we get started, it's important to note that this guide covers the Cold War AUG. You can find this weapon in the Tactical Rifle class, whereas the Modern Warfare version is classified as a Submachine Gun. Let's cover how to put this burst-fire gun to good use by taking a look at the best AUG loadouts in Warzone, and the attachments you'll need to unlock for them.

The best AUG Warzone loadout for all situations

AUG & Diamatti loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 17" Titanium

17" Titanium Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Optic: Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x

Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

Secondary

Diamatti: Unlocked at level 49.

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

When equipping a suppressor, there's nothing better than the Agency Silencer. It's extended damage range is well worth the reduction you'll take to your ADS speed. The AUG is best used while standing still, so it's unlikely that you'll feel the negative impact this muzzle has on your aim while walking. Add the 17" Titanium barrel to increase your fire rate, and equip the Field Agent Foregrip to improve the AUG's horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Some of the best Warzone loadouts currently use the Salvo extended magazine, but the 45 Rnd Speed Mag is the preferred option here. Similar to the Agency Silencer, this item reduces the speed in which you can aim-down-sights, but increasing your ammo capacity, and having the option to reload quickly is far more valuable in this setup. You'll also need a reliable optic to help you take down enemies, and the Visiontech 2x and Axial Arms 3x are common choices.

The Heartbeat Sensor is a popular Tactical, while the Molotov Cocktail is perfect for finishing off damaged opponents. With regards to perks, Cold-Blooded is essential for hiding from enemy thermal optics. As this build uses the Diamatti handgun as its secondary, you can afford to select Ghost in your second slot to avoid appearing on Heartbeat Sensors. If you're unsure how to kit out this pistol, take a look at my best Diamatti Warzone loadouts. Finally, choose Amped to switch between your weapons quickly.

AUG & Kar98k loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 18.2" Strike Team

18.2" Strike Team Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Jungle-Style Mag

Secondary

Kar98k

Perks

E.O.D.

Overkill

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If a stealthy build just isn't your style, consider the SOCOM Eliminator muzzle instead. It offers significantly more control than the base AUG by steadying your vertical recoil control. This comes at the cost of horizontal recoil control, but it's a powerful alternative to the Agency Silencer.

Once again, the Field Agent Foregrip is the best underbarrel for the AUG, but you may prefer the 18.2" Strike Team barrel over the widely-used 17" Titanium variant. This boosts your damage and fire rate, while minimising the AUG's range. Attach the Jungle-Style Mag for quick reloads with no downsides. Burst fire weapons don't tend to perform well at long ranges, so choose something simple like the Millstop Reflex or Quickdot LED to round off your build.

As this setup includes the Kar98k as your secondary, you need to pick the Overkill perk. Tune Up is a useful perk when you're playing with some friends, and E.O.D. completes your selection by reducing the damage you take from fire and explosives. I prefer using a Semtex as my Lethal, and the Heartbeat Sensor as my Tactical, but you can change these depending on your playstyle.

AUG blueprints

(Image credit: Activision, Raven Software)

If you don't have time to unlock the AUG attachments just yet, you can get a head start and buy one of the bundles in the store. The Target Practice bundle is 1000 COD Points, including a charm, sticker, and the Black Oak blueprint:

Barrel: 19.8" Task Force

19.8" Task Force Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Optic: Axial Arms 3

Axial Arms 3 Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel: Front Grip

The Midnight Express bundle is slightly cheaper at 800 COD points. It includes a sticker and emblem alongside the Midnight Express blueprint, which has the following attachments:

Muzzle: Silencer

Silencer Barrel: 18.2" Strike Team

18.2" Strike Team Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Stock: Tactical Stock

While the Black Oak features an additional attachment, I recommend using the Midnight Express blueprint. The 18.2" Strike Team and Axial Arms 3x scope are potent enough to earn their place in our best AUG loadouts above, and while the Silencer isn't as good as the Agency Silencer, it's worth equipping until you reach level 46. The Tactical Stock boosts your mobility, and thankfully doesn't have any negative effects on the overall setup.