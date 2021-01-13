The best Diamatti loadouts for Warzone

If dual-wielding pistols is your thing, you need the best Diamatti loadout to survive in Warzone. It's rare to see a handgun as dominant as this one, so it's worth hopping on it while it's still hot. Not to mention how fun it is rushing around corners quickly, and decimating enemy squads before they know what's hit them.

It's a good idea to pair this secondary with a reliable assault rifle, or one of Warzone's popular tactical rifles. Either way, any loadout featuring Handgun Charlie promises good mobility and buckets of damage. Here are the best Diamatti Warzone builds, and the attachments you need to unlock to create these setups yourself.

The best Diamatti Warzone builds for all situations

Akimbo Diamatti & DMR 14 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 6.5" Takedown

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Dual Wield

Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Primary

DMR 14: Unlocked at level 49. Also available in the Totemic and The Arrow Head bundles (800 CP each).

Perks

E.O.D

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Ready to rush down some enemies? If you're looking for a powerful build that prioritises mobility, try this Diamatti loadout. The main bonus of this setup is its Dual Wield stock, which allows you to carry a pistol in each hand. You'll have to grind the gun all the way to level 35 to unlock it, so consider saving a double XP token to level it up quickly. There are several other attachments that round off this build from Call of Duty content creator BennyCentral, so let's take a look at each one.

The 6.5" Takedown and Agency Suppressor are important inclusions as they increase the Diamatti's damage range. However, you won't need to worry about alerting nearby players of your whereabouts. One of the most important attachments is the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight. Running an Akimbo Diamatti build means that you'll really benefit from its boost to your hip fire accuracy.

The Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag is a no-brainer for increasing your magazine capacity, but if you haven't managed to unlock it just yet, feel free to swap in another extended magazine for now. Many of the attachments in this build will slow your ADS speed, but you won't feel these compromises as you can't aim down-sights while dual wielding anyway.

Heartbeat Sensors are a popular Tactical, but remember that you can avoid being detected by them if you equip the Ghost perk. Amped is a vital perk for swapping weapons quickly, and E.O.D is handy for minimising the damage you take from explosives and fire. Despite its recent balance changes, Warzone players think the nerfed DMR is still OP. This explains why it's still perfect to run alongside a Diamatti, so take a look at my suggestions for the best DMR 14 loadouts if you need more help.

Diamatti & FFAR 1 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Primary

FFAR 1: Unlocked at level 40.

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Not only does it take a while to unlock the Dual Wield stock for the Diamatti, some players prefer just using it as a singular pistol. Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD tends to stick with this build, and has a very detailed video analysing every Diamatti attachment. Once again, this loadout takes full advantage of the Agency Suppressor, which appears to be the best muzzle attachment, overall. The Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag is also the best fit in your ammunition slot, making it well worth the hours it takes to unlock.

The 7.2" Task Force barrel prioritises damage, buffing the Diamatti's range and bullet velocity. This turns it into a powerful handgun and, while this attachment reduces its max starting ammo and accuracy, it ensures that every bullet counts. Its Ember Sighting Point bumps your hipfire accuracy, while the Serpent Wrap significantly increases your mobility.

I always default to a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor in Warzone, but if you prefer different tools in your Lethal and Tactical slots, feel free to customise. One aspect that I wouldn't compromise on is your perks. Ghost feels essential at the time of writing, and you can't go wrong with Cold-Blooded and Tune Up.

Diamatti blueprints

(Image credit: Activision)

If you're eager to begin using the Diamatti straight away, there are two Diamatti blueprints bundled with other weapons and cosmetics in the store. The Cold Hearted bundle comes with the Avalanche Diamatti blueprint for 1200 COD points, equipped with the following attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 7.8" Extended

Laser: Mounted Flashlight

Mounted Flashlight Ammunition: 30 Rnd

The Tracer Pack: Violet Anime bundle is more expensive at 1800 COD points. It includes the Tiny Comrade Diamatti blueprint, fitted with:

Muzzle: Sound Supressor

Barrel: 6.5" Takedown

Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Ammunition: STANAG 30 Rnd

I've opted for the Tiny Comrade blueprint and I'm impressed with its performance in Warzone, so far. While it doesn't have the Dual Wield stock installed, I've been steadily unlocking more attachments for it. Taking out other duo squads feels quite comfortable thanks to its STANAG 30 Round magazine. The fact that it has a suppressor also makes me feel more confident chasing down a squad without having to worry about someone creeping up behind me.