AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 is only £139 in this Cyber Monday CPU deal

If you're hunting down a new CPU amid our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, you should consider AMD's Ryzen 7 2700, which is also bundled with a Wraith Spire RGB LED cooler. At £139.16, it's not a huge discount on Amazon, but you're saving around £15 on the Black Friday price, and it's the cheapest we've seen it.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is a bit cheaper than its 2700X counterpart, and by overclocking you can get a comparable performance. At launch, the heat sink and fan held it back, stopping you from making the most out of it unless you invested in a decent cooler, but as of late last year they come with Wraith Spire coolers, nipping that issue in the bud and saving you some cash.

Thanks to the cooler, there's no reason not to get the 2700 over the 2700X, which remains around £30 more expensive. The Wraith Spire also has RGB lighting, and if there's one thing we like at PC Gamer, it's lots of lights on our PC components.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor |£139.16 (save £15)

This is the lowest price we've seen for this CPU, which has been improved since launch thanks to the addition of a Wraith Spire cooler. View Deal

