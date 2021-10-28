The best AMD CPU deals: save on an AMD Ryzen processor ahead of Black Friday

The first Ryzen processors were released almost five years ago, and the Zen architecture at their heart has completely transformed AMD's fortunes. Not only has this led to AMD catching up with Intel in the gaming space, but it's actually the prefered option for many system builders.

The latest Zen 3 chips, such as the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 9 5900X are some of the best CPUs you can buy today, and if you can save a bit of money when grabbing one, then the more the merrier.

While there aren't quite so many deals to be had on those most recent Ryzen 5000 chips, you'll find plenty of Zen 2-powered Ryzen 3000 chips sporting healthy price cuts. These are still quality chips worth upgrading to or building around—particularly as they use the same AM4 platform as the newest chips, giving you an easy upgrade path to that Zen 3 goodness.

Black Friday 2021

We'd probably recommend avoiding the first generation Ryzen 1000-series for normal gaming, as the later generations really improved on things like gaming performance and memory compatibility. Still, if you're looking to build a cheap and cheerful retro machine or a boring work system, then they can be hard to beat.

Image AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 8-core, 16-thread | 105W TDP | $449 $394 at Newegg (save $55)

Saving $55 on a Zen 3 CPU is no bad thing, especially when that nets you a speedy 8-core processor that will eat up your games and more creative apps. AMD is more than competitive with Intel when it comes to gaming on this architecture, making this is a great deal. View Deal

