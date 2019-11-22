Amazon is offering steep discounts on two Acer Predator gaming monitors for Black Friday

Buying a gaming monitor doesn't always have to be a costly affair, in fact, there's been no better time to invest in a sharp high-refresh gaming panel with all of the awesome Black Friday savings that are floating around. Right now you can grab a 27-inch 1440p Acer Predator gaming monitor for £479 (£120 off) at Amazon. Of course, if you're in the mood to spare no expense, Amazon is also offering a 35-inch curved Acer gaming panel for £549 (£210 off). Both of these monitors feature some excellent specs and are exceptional deals no matter which one you go with.

The flatter of these two models is the Acer Predator XB271HU, a 27-inch 1440p IPS gaming panel with an overclocked refresh rate of 165Hz. This monitor also comes packed with Nvidia G-sync technology and 4ms response time. Adjustable height, tilt, and swivel provides you with an optimal viewing angle no matter what your gaming setup looks like, and a standard VESA mount gives you the option to ditch the stand for the ultra-clean minimalist look. The monitor itself features a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and Display Port connectivity as well as a pair of USB-A ports for throughput.

Gaming monitor deals

The Z35P is a larger, curvier version of the XB27 without too many significant changes. This 35-inch monitor still has the same 1440p resolution and 4ms response time but has a lower refresh rate at only 100Hz. This refresh rate is still nothing to scoff at though, and with it's integrated G-sync technology, you can be sure that you'll be getting the cleanest image possible. The Z35P has full height and tilt articulation, but as with most curved monitors, cannot be vertically oriented (does anyone really do that?) unless you ditch the stand and use the VESA mount instead. This monitor has the same pair of HDMI 2.0 and single DisplayPort input, as well as four USB-A ports for peripherals or charging.

Either of these monitors are excellent choices for 1440p gaming and share specs with some of the best gaming monitors available. These discounts are pretty steep, but if you're biding your time and want to weigh your options make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday monitor deals.