Elden Ring quests: How to start NPC storylines

Elden Ring quests in the Lands Between aren't necessary to complete the game, but you could miss out on valuable items, gear, or a different Elden Ring ending if you choose to ignore them. With so much to explore it's easy to miss NPCs , even before you leave Limgrave.

The quests themselves vary in length and difficulty. Some are simple and only require a couple of steps to complete, while others include boss fights and can take you right up to the endgame areas. There are spoilers below, so proceed with caution. Here is a list of all the Elden Ring quests we've found, their rewards, and how to start them.

Limgrave

Elden Ring Limgrave quests

Sellen

Starts: Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave

Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave Requirements: Defeat Rennala, reach the Mt. Gelmir area

Defeat Rennala, reach the Mt. Gelmir area Rewards: Glintstone Kris dagger, Eccentric's Armor set, Shard Spiral sorcery, Witch's Glintstone Crown, Selen's Bell Bearing (depending on choice)

Selen is first encountered in the Waypoint Ruins cellar in Limgrave. Her quest won't start properly until you've beaten the Raya Lucaria Academy boss, Rennala, and reached Mt. Gelmir to retrieve a specific item, however.

This quest isn't as long as some of the others, though you'll need to have defeated Radahn to continue the quest past a certain point.

Blaidd

Starts: Mistwood Ruins, Limgrave

Mistwood Ruins, Limgrave Requirements: Speak to the merchant at Elleh Church to get the "snap" gesture

Speak to the merchant at Elleh Church to get the "snap" gesture Rewards: Bloodhound's Fang curved greatsword, Somber Smithing Stone (2), Carian Filigreed Crest talisman (unlock)

Blaidd's quest is very short and requires you to kill one boss. Once you've visited the Mistwood Ruins and heard the howling there, speak to the merchant at the Church of Elleh to receive a gesture. Using this gesture back at the ruins will bring Blaidd down to ground level to speak with you. The talisman listed above isn't awarded on completion of this quest but is unlocked when you speak to the blacksmith in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Nepheli

Starts: Stormveil Castle, Limgrave

Stormveil Castle, Limgrave Requirements: Speak to Nepheli before you fight Godrick

Speak to Nepheli before you fight Godrick Rewards: Arsenal Charm

This is another reasonably short questline though you'll need to defeat Godrick the Grafted to complete it. Nepheli can be found in a room just before the Secluded Cell Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle. If you don't speak to her, her summon sign won't be present in front of the boss door.

Weeping Peninsula

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Weeping Peninsula quests

Irina

Starts: Bridge of Sacrifice, Weeping Peninsula

Bridge of Sacrifice, Weeping Peninsula Requirements: None

None Rewards: Grafted Blade Greatsword (drops from boss at Castle Morne)

You can start Irina's quest as soon as you like. You need to cross the Bridge of Sacrifice in south Limgrave to reach her. The bridge is heavily guarded so your best bet is to just ride past all the enemies there on Torrent.

This is a fairly short quest that requires you to kill the boss at Castle Morne. He can be pretty tough at lower levels.

Roundtable Hold

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Roundtable Hold quests

Fia

Starts: Roundtable Hold

Roundtable Hold Requirements: Reach Atlus Plateau or defeat Radahn (unconfirmed)

Reach Atlus Plateau or defeat Radahn (unconfirmed) Rewards: Twinned armor, Inseparable Greatsword, Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

You can find Fia in Roundtable Hold as soon as you have access to this area. Her quest won't start properly though until she asks for a favour and gives you the Weathered Dagger. This appears to be triggered by either arriving in Atlus Plateau or killing Radahn.

There are quite a few steps to this quest, along with a few bosses to kill. It takes you right up to one of the endgame areas.

Liurnia

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Liurnia of the Lakes quests

Hyetta

Starts: Lake-Facing Cliffs, Liurnia of the Lakes

Lake-Facing Cliffs, Liurnia of the Lakes Requirements: Start Irina's quest in Weeping Peninsula

Start Irina's quest in Weeping Peninsula Rewards: Frenzied Flame Seal

Hyetta's quest isn't particularly complicated, but you'll need to collect items to give to her, one of which requires you to kill a couple of invading NPCs. This questline takes you all the way to one of the final areas of the game.

Thops

Starts: Church of Irith, Liurnia of the Lakes

Church of Irith, Liurnia of the Lakes Requirements: None

None Rewards: Academy Glintstone Staff, Thops's Bell Bearing, Thops's Barrier Ash of War

You find Thops in the first church you encounter after you enter the Liurnia of the Lakes region. He'll sell you sorceries, but talking to him further reveals his interest in a Glintstone Key. Find the second key to give to him requires you to defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Raya Lucaria Academy.

(Image credit: From Software)

Varré

Starts: Rose Church, Liurnia of the Lakes

Rose Church, Liurnia of the Lakes Requirements: Defeat Godrick to access Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold

Defeat Godrick to access Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold Rewards: Bloody Finger, Pureblood Knight's Medal

You meet Varré at the very start of the game, at the first Site of Grace you visit when you leave the Stranded Graveyard. His quest won't start properly until you meet him in Liurnia of the Lakes, however.

You won't have to defeat any additional bosses to complete this quest, though you will have to invade other players three times to complete one of the steps.

Ranni

Starts: Ranni's Rise, Liurnia of the Lakes

Ranni's Rise, Liurnia of the Lakes Requirements: Caria Manor, including Royal Knight Loretta

Caria Manor, including Royal Knight Loretta Rewards: Dark Moon Greatsword

You can find Ranni in one of the towers in the northwest corner of Liurnia. You can only access this area once you've fought your way through Caria Manor and defeated the Royal Knight Loretta boss.

This is one of the longer Elden Ring quests and you'll need to kill at least two bosses to complete it.

Caelid

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Caelid quests

Millicent

Starts: Gowry's Shack, Caelid

Gowry's Shack, Caelid Requirements: None

None Rewards: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Unalloyed Gold Needle

Millicent is first encountered at the Church of the Plague in Caelid, though you'll need to speak to Gowry in his shack first. There are no real requirements to start this quest, other than getting to the area—and staying alive—which might be quite difficult at lower levels.

You'll need to defeat several bosses during the quest and it will take you right to one of the endgame areas. The item you get for this quest gives you the chance to remove the Frenzied Flame.