How to complete the Elden Ring Boc quest

Looking to complete the Elden Ring Boc quest? The demi-human seamster might seem like a minor character at first, but his questline is actually quite long, and is one of the few in the entirety of Elden Ring to have a happy ending. Boc will hop around the map, tailoring your clothes for free, but if you hadn’t guessed from his dialogue, he has some self-esteem issues.

Boc’s quest is ultimately about either helping him accept himself or change what he is. Unfortunately, it’s not a reward-rich quest at all and the only unique thing you can hope to get from it is the My Lord gesture. But it’s also a pretty easy questline to follow since, like many NPCs, Boc trails your progress through the game.

In this Boc quest guide, I’ll walk you through where he appears throughout the game and what you need to do to secure the demi-Human’s tailoring services.

Elden Ring Boc quest summary

Here are all the steps you should follow if you want to get the most out of Boc’s quest and secure his services as royal seamster:

1. Rescue Boc from being trapped as a tree by hitting him near the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace.

2. Talk to Boc at the Coastal Cave dungeon Site of Grace.

3. Defeat the Demi-Human Chiefs boss in the Coastal Cave to get the Sewing Needle.

4. Give Boc the Sewing Needle.

5. Meet Boc at the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

6. Get the Gold Sewing Needle from the chest in the Church of Vows.

7. Buy a piece of alterable boss chest armour from Finger Reader Enia, such as Radahn’s Lion Armour.

8. Meet Boc at the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace.

9. Meet Boc at the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace or progress into Leyndell and meet him at the East Capital Rampart.

10. Give him the Gold Sewing Needle.

11. Head to the Hermit Village in Mount Gelmir to get the Prattling Pate You’re Beautiful item and use it near Boc before speaking to him or listen to his request and give him a Larval Tear.

If you use “You’re Beautiful” with Boc, he’ll continue to give you free tailoring at the East Capital Rampart. However, if you give the Larval Tear, he’ll head to Raya Lucaria, transform into a human, and subsequently die (like Rennala’s short-lived scholar kids). You’ll also have to defeat Rennala for him to make this request.

Also note that: Boc seems to disappear from the game once you kill Malekith and Leyndell becomes the Capital of Ash. It’s unclear whether this is a bug that only some experience, but it’s worth noting.

Saving Boc

Where to find Boc

The first place you encounter Boc in Elden Ring is near the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace is West Limgrave. As you travel south along the road he calls out to you. Follow his voice to a shrub nearby (they’ll likely be messages around it) and hit it to free him. Exhaust his dialogue and he’ll tell you he’s going to sneak back into a demi-human lair to steal you some treasure.

Saving Boc again

How to get the Sewing Needle

Next you find Boc at the Coastal Cave dungeon by the Site of Grace. Talk to him then head into the dungeon and defeat the Demi-Human Chiefs boss. It isn’t too tricky and you can always summon Old Knight Istvan at the boss door if it’s taking too long. Head back to Boc and give him the Sewing Needle you got from the boss. Incidentally, completing this dungeon also unlocks the Church of Dragon Communion .

Liurnia and the Church of Vows

How to get the Gold Sewing Needle

How to get the Gold Sewing Needle

Boc pops up in a couple of locations in Liurnia, first at the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace, then at the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. You might need to rest first for him to appear, but he’ll tailor your garments for free at any of these locations.

Next, head to the Church of Vows in East Liurnia. Inside the church is a chest containing the Gold Sewing Needle. You’ll give this to Boc later.

Altus Plateau

How to get the My Lord gesture

How to get the My Lord gesture

Once you get to the Altus Plateau, Boc can be found at the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace. He’ll ask you if it’s okay to call you “My Lord” and if you say yes, he’ll give you the My Lord gesture, which is one of the best in the game. You can also give him the Gold Sewing Needle here, though you’ll need to have a piece of alterable boss clothing such as Radahn’s Lion Armour. If you miss Boc at the Altus Highway Junction, you can find him at the East Capital Rampart once you get inside Leydell.

When Boc has the Gold Sewing Needle he’ll wonder if his mother would be proud of him. From here you have two options: use Prattling Pate You’re Beautiful near him and then tell him he’s beautiful when talking to him or listen to his request and give him a Larval Tear if you’ve defeated Rennala. The second option is pretty pointless, since it’ll kill Boc and won’t give you anything. After he receives the Larval Tear he moves to Rennala at the Raya Lucaria Grand Library and dies shortly after.

If you instead want to keep getting free tailoring, you’ll have to use the Prattling Pate You’re Beautiful multiplayer item, which lets you say that phrase out loud. We’ll explain where to get it in the next section.

Mt. Gelmir and Hermit Village

Where to find Prattling Pate You’re Beautiful

If you want to tell Boc he’s beautiful, head to the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir. This is only accessible through the Seethewater River and Terminus which you can get to via the south-west Altus Plateau near the Wyndham Ruins. Head all the way through, past the fire keeper fort and the Magma Wyrm boss until you find a village filled with demi-humans.

Prattling Pate You’re Beautiful is located on a body by a doorway on the main street. Head back to Boc, use this near him, and then tell him he’s beautiful. Your demi-human squire will continue to alter your armour for free and won’t run off to Raya Lucaria to die. Sadly, the only reward for this quest is Boc’s devotion and services, but at least there’s a happy ending.

So how do I get Boc's hat?

How to get the Aristocrat Hat

The Aristocrat Hat is a somewhat rare drop from the sword-wielding nobles who wear it. You can find a few of them in the caravan that heads north past the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. I recommend using a Silver Fowl's Foot and wearing the Silver Tear Mask to boost item discovery, otherwise you'll be in for a long farm.