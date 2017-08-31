Alienware announces a pair of 34-inch curved monitors with G-Sync

Among the many items Dell unveiled at IFA 2017 this week are two 34-inch monitors under its Alienware division. Both of them support Nvidia's G-Sync technology for jitter-free gaming, and both offer relatively high refresh rates.

The first of the two is the AW3418DW. This one sits at the top of the stack at Dell and features an IPS panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, an overclocked 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms gray-to-gray response time, and 1900R curvature, Anandtech reports. It also offers 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical).

Brightness is not off the charts at 300 nits. The monitor also has a fairly standard 1000:1 constrast ratio while delivering 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. On the connectivity side, it has a DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 inputs, three downstream USB 3.0 ports, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

The other Alienware monitor Dell trotted out is the AW3418HW. It is the same size as the AW4318DW, but has a lower 2560x1080 resolution, faster 160Hz refresh rate (also overclocked), and 3800R curvature.

Shared specs include a 4ms response time, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and the same connectivity options. Otherwise, Alienware was not exactly forthcoming with the display's full specs, such as brightness, color gamut, or type of panel.

Both of these displays feature Alienware's AlienFX RGB lighting. The AW3418DW is available now for $1,499 and the AW8418HW sometime this fall for $1,199.