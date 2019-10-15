Aldi (yes, THAT Aldi) is selling a cheap gaming PC now

So apparently Aldi the grocery store chain has gotten into the PC gaming market in the UK. Yes, that's right, the company known for their dope Dog Advent Calendars (and groceries, I guess) in the US has a cheap gaming PC that you can pre-order online for £949.

The Medion Gaming Desktop PC sports a modest build with an Intel i5-9400 Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 graphics card. Not a bad entry-level system that'll play most of your favorite games in 1080p at mostly medium-to-high presets. When compared to the best graphics cards , an RTX 2060 system at this price is nothing to thumb your nose at. The unit comes with a keyboard and mouse too, but if you're saving some money why not invest in the best gaming keyboard or the best gaming mouse instead?

Sadly this rig is only available in the UK, so we Americans will just have set aside our dreams for the opportunity to buy a gaming PC at the same place as we buy our cases of boxed wine.

Want something more portable? Aldi even have a gaming laptop in the UK for the same price, but be warned—it isn't as good when compared to the desktop.

Anyway. With Black Friday just around the corner, we are going to be hard at work making sure we track down all the best Black Friday deals we can find. Keep an eye on our guide to make sure you don't miss any offers.