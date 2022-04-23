Ubisoft officially announces Project Q after numerous leaks

Audio player loading…

Late last year, a GeForce Now database from Nvidia leaked to the public, revealing a bevy of unannounced games. One of Ubisoft's entries on that list, "Project Q," recently had more details come to light, precipitating Ubisoft's official announcement of the game.

According to Exputer, Project Q is a "PvP battle arena game" featuring a low player count, fast-paced battle royale mode on a small map, as well as a more traditional objective capture mode.

Exputer's coverage also included early gameplay footage of Project Q. Notably, while the gameplay footage did feature some projectile weapons, it didn't exactly look like a "shooter." The demo player had a choice of numerous items with unique abilities, like "Icarus Wings" offering a high jump and hover, or "Wukong's Staff" featuring martial arts chain combo abilities, and the players freely switched between ranged attacks and melee combos in short, frenetic brawls.

That focus on movement and melee combat could set Project Q apart from the numerous PvP shooters on the market, and may be a motivating factor behind its curious "battle arena game" designation.

So, we heard you heard... 🤷‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdumApril 23, 2022 See more

Seemingly in response to this latest leak, Ubisoft has officially announced the game, still using the "Project Q" moniker, and has opened sign up for public playtests coming at an unspecified later date. Ubisoft's announcement also clarified that the game remains in early development.

There remain numerous tantalizing entries from the Nvidia leak which have yet to receive official announcements such as XCOM 3, "Bioshock 2022," and PC ports of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3. It remains to be seen how many of those projects will see the light of day.