Ubisoft officially announces Project Q after numerous leaks

The game was first hinted at by a GeForce Now database released online.

three characters from project q causing mayhem in a public park
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Late last year, a GeForce Now database from Nvidia leaked to the public, revealing a bevy of unannounced games. One of Ubisoft's entries on that list, "Project Q," recently had more details come to light, precipitating Ubisoft's official announcement of the game.

According to Exputer, Project Q is a "PvP battle arena game" featuring a low player count, fast-paced battle royale mode on a small map, as well as a more traditional objective capture mode.

Exputer's coverage also included early gameplay footage of Project Q. Notably, while the gameplay footage did feature some projectile weapons, it didn't exactly look like a "shooter." The demo player had a choice of numerous items with unique abilities, like "Icarus Wings" offering a high jump and hover, or "Wukong's Staff" featuring martial arts chain combo abilities, and the players freely switched between ranged attacks and melee combos in short, frenetic brawls. 

That focus on movement and melee combat could set Project Q apart from the numerous PvP shooters on the market, and may be a motivating factor behind its curious "battle arena game" designation.

Seemingly in response to this latest leak, Ubisoft has officially announced the game, still using the "Project Q" moniker, and has opened sign up for public playtests coming at an unspecified later date. Ubisoft's announcement also clarified that the game remains in early development.

There remain numerous tantalizing entries from the Nvidia leak which have yet to receive official announcements such as XCOM 3, "Bioshock 2022," and PC ports of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3. It remains to be seen how many of those projects will see the light of day.

Ted Litchfield

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
