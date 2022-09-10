How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream

Ubisoft is hosting its own games showcase once again and we're guaranteed some Assassin's Creed, among other Ubisoft game announcements. As things go these days, the existence of Assassin's Creed Mirage already leaked, and then was officially confirmed by Ubisoft, a week early. So we're definitely getting a proper reveal for the next AC game, which leaked reports have called a "return to basics" for the series.

Ubisoft's announcement calls that part of the show an "Assassin's Creed showcase offering a peek at the future of the franchise," which sounds like it may deal with more than Mirage. Perhaps we're due to hear about the live service game codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Here's what you need to know about when and where to watch Ubisoft Forward on Saturday so all the announcements don't sneak right past you.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward

The Ubisoft Forward livestream is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at noon PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST and you can watch it in the YouTube video embedded right above. You can also watch on Ubisoft's Twitch channel, where it will have Twitch Drops turned on to earn in-game rewards from a few games.

Ubisoft Forward premiere time: September 10, 2022 PST EST BST CET AEST 12 pm 3 pm 8 pm 9 pm 5 am (Sept 11)

In its announcement for the livestream event, Ubisoft also mentions "updates on upcoming games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones." The latter of which is finally docking on our machines on November 8 this year after years lost at development sea. An updated look at gameplay will be welcome as we approach its release date.

Beyond that, Ubisoft says it will be digging into the "latest seasons, characters, and content" for some of its live service games like For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800, and Brawlhalla during the pre-show that begins 25 minutes prior to the official show start time.