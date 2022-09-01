Assassin's Creed Mirage is officially the next Assassin's Creed game

Audio player loading…

Details about a new Assassin's Creed game leaked in February, when Bloomberg reported (opens in new tab) that Ubisoft was working on a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game alongside its bigger Assassin's Creed Infinity project (likely an online game of some kind). The other day, another leaker purported to reveal that this second upcoming Assassin's Creed game will be called Assassin's Creed Mirage. Now we know that's true.

Ubisoft confirmed the leak today with an image posted to Twitter (opens in new tab) and a sentence that it's hard not to read without adding an exasperated sigh: from the publisher "Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game."

They always leak, and this one happened with just over a week until Ubisoft Forward, the livestream event where the proper Assassin's Creed Mirage reveal is scheduled to take place. That's happening on Saturday, September 10.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says his source (opens in new tab) isn't in complete agreement about the details in the latest leak, but we can safely say that Assassin's Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad and stars Basim Ibn Ishaq (aka Loki), and probably did start as Valhalla DLC, as Schreier reported in February.

The two reports also agree on the idea that Mirage will be a "return to basics" for Assassin's Creed: a game focused on stealth, not RPG-style leveling and dialogue choices. The classic Assassin's Creed hooded assassin look in the teaser image is appropriate, if that's the case. It's kind of a funny scene, though: Good composition from a pure visual design perspective, but that is the least shrouded assassin ever. How is nobody looking up at the dude in the air?

We'll learn more about Mirage at Ubisoft Forward (opens in new tab). We might also hear about Assassin's Creed Infinity at the show, but Ubisoft did say that Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. Now that it has a new AC game to talk about, it may stay quiet about Infinity while it simmers. (Although I'm sure more details about Infinity will leak in due time.)