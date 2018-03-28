Twitch Prime subscribers get more exclusive Fortnite cosmetics (Updated)

Update: Last month, Twitch opened up its Prime-subscribers-get-free-stuff initiative to Epic Games' Fortnite. This month, it's adding more.

So, on top of the Slipstream Gliders, Back Bling and Sub Commander outfits detailed in our original story below, Primers are in-line for an exclusive 'Battle Royale Instigator Pickaxe' which will feature in-game on Thursday, March 29.

"We’re making the Twitch Prime Pack even better," says Twitch in this post. "Starting Thursday 3/29, we’re adding the Exclusive Battle Royale Instigator Pickaxe! And, to sweeten the pot, stay tuned in the coming weeks as we reveal even more Fortnite loot for Twitch Prime members."

Starting 3/29, we're making the Fortnite #TwitchPrime Pack even better with 100% more Instigator Pickaxe! More info: https://t.co/s4IIf4AVyS pic.twitter.com/t5O6ujVEh8March 28, 2018

Having upped its get-free-stuff-for-signing up game of late, Twitch Prime now welcomes Fortnite into its complimentary fold.

In partnership with Epic Games, subscribers to Twitch's premium service will now receive free cosmetics for Fornite Battle Royale, new heroes for its Save the World counterpart, and exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

Expect Slipstream Gliders and Back Bling and Sub Commander outfits and before it comes too obvious I'm reading this straight from a press release, let me defer to said press release.

Subscribers are in for this:

More information on all of that, as well as details on how to claim subscriber rewards, can be found this-a-way.

