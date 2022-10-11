This RTX 3060 gaming PC is an absolute steal at $740

(opens in new tab) ROG Strix G10 | GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD | $1,129.99 $739.99 at Amazon (save $390.00) (opens in new tab)

It's rare to see an RTX 3060 PC at such a low price, especially one that doesn't require much in terms of upgrading other components. The Intel Core i5 11400F is an excellent CPU, you've got 512GB SSD storage, and with 16GB RAM, you've got everything you need for a solid gaming setup.

A gaming PC will set you back a significant chunk of change these days, especially if you want to future-proof your setup a little by buying something towards the higher end. That said, this ROG Strix G10 is an excellent price for anyone looking to buy a PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (opens in new tab).

There'd usually be a downside to a deal like this—less than ideal RAM or storage in need of an upgrade—but here you've got a PC with everything you need. We rate the Intel Core i5 11400F (opens in new tab) as one of the best of the latest 11th Gen desktop CPUs. It's also my current processor, and it more than keeps up with the nightmare-ish cocktail of games that I throw at it on a daily basis.

You've also got 16GB RAM, which is more than enough for most modern games, and 512GB storage. If you're the kind of person who likes to have a lot of games installed at once, that might dwindle before too long considering how big games can get nowadays, but it should last you a while either way, if not indefinitely.

Then you've got the RTX 3060, which is what this deal is all about. The card alone would usually set you back $350-400, whereas here you're getting an entire gaming PC thrown in for just about double the price. The RTX 3060 is a decent graphics card, too, offering a healthy performance boost over its 2060 predecessor.

All in all, you're getting a PC that can handle 1080p gaming at a pretty low price. If you're looking to buy your first gaming PC, there are far worse places to start. Hell, I'm almost tempted to buy it even though I've got one already.