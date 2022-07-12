This Prime Day Nvidia Shield deal makes me think I picked the wrong damned time to buy another one

The Nvidia Shield is the best streaming device, and the PC gamer's best friend. And it's never been cheaper.

Nvidia Shield streaming device
(Image credit: Nvidia)


Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $25)
Whether you're streaming games from your PC or GeForce Now, or watching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or your own Plex streams, the Shield is master of them all. Seriously, it's great. And the new remote is ace, too.

For the PC gamer, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals have been pretty stellar. There are even graphics card deals (opens in new tab), though given the relative pricing right now we'd probably still recommend you picked an AMD card over an Nvidia one (opens in new tab). Which is a bit of a shame given that GeForce GPUs work amazingly well with the Nvidia Shield, allowing you to stream games throughout your home, from your big rig to your big screen TV.

The Nvidia Shield is my absolute favorite streaming device, and not only is it a powerful Android TV tube and a great PC-to-TV gaming machine, but it's also the best way to enjoy GeForce Now at 4K HDR (opens in new tab) levels.

I love the Shield so much that I recently bought a second one to plug into my 4K projector to enjoy high-res movies splattered all over my walls and play The Quarry in mighty big-o-vision. So recently, in fact, that I'm annoyed I didn't wait a little longer as the Nvidia Shield is the cheapest it's ever been at just $125 at Amazon (opens in new tab) today.

There have been a few discounts on the Shield before, but never this low. And, while it may be relatively old in tech terms, it's regularly updated and is still at the cutting edge of high-resolution, high-fidelity streaming. Whether that's from your Plex server, Netflix, or Amazon Prime.



Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | £149.99 £103.99 at Amazon (save £46)
The Nvidia Shield has actually been a little cheaper than this in the UK. It slipped down to £99 just around Christmas last year, but this is as close as we've gotten to that level since.

Nvidia recently upgraded the remote, too, which is great because the back constantly falls off my other one as my toddler demands more 'boring stuff' on YouTube and hurls it against the sofa. The new one clicks into place making it far more secure. The buttons feel more solid as well, which can only be a good thing.

But even if it is cheaper than ever, I probably won't buy a third. Even if the discount is even greater in the UK. Dammit.

Nvidia Shield purchase

(Image credit: Future)
Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.
