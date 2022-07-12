This Prime Day Nvidia Shield deal makes me think I picked the wrong damned time to buy another one

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

Whether you're streaming games from your PC or GeForce Now, or watching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or your own Plex streams, the Shield is master of them all. Seriously, it's great. And the new remote is ace, too.

For the PC gamer, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals have been pretty stellar. There are even graphics card deals (opens in new tab), though given the relative pricing right now we'd probably still recommend you picked an AMD card over an Nvidia one (opens in new tab). Which is a bit of a shame given that GeForce GPUs work amazingly well with the Nvidia Shield, allowing you to stream games throughout your home, from your big rig to your big screen TV.

The Nvidia Shield is my absolute favorite streaming device, and not only is it a powerful Android TV tube and a great PC-to-TV gaming machine, but it's also the best way to enjoy GeForce Now at 4K HDR (opens in new tab) levels.

I love the Shield so much that I recently bought a second one to plug into my 4K projector to enjoy high-res movies splattered all over my walls and play The Quarry in mighty big-o-vision. So recently, in fact, that I'm annoyed I didn't wait a little longer as the Nvidia Shield is the cheapest it's ever been at just $125 at Amazon (opens in new tab) today.

There have been a few discounts on the Shield before, but never this low. And, while it may be relatively old in tech terms, it's regularly updated and is still at the cutting edge of high-resolution, high-fidelity streaming. Whether that's from your Plex server, Netflix, or Amazon Prime.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | £149.99 £103.99 at Amazon (save £46) (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia Shield has actually been a little cheaper than this in the UK. It slipped down to £99 just around Christmas last year, but this is as close as we've gotten to that level since.

Nvidia recently upgraded the remote, too, which is great because the back constantly falls off my other one as my toddler demands more 'boring stuff' on YouTube and hurls it against the sofa. The new one clicks into place making it far more secure. The buttons feel more solid as well, which can only be a good thing.

But even if it is cheaper than ever, I probably won't buy a third. Even if the discount is even greater in the UK. Dammit.