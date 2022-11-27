This light gaming mouse is only $25, its all-time lowest price for Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) HyperX Pulsefire Haste | 16000 DPI | 59g | Wired

$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a lightweight gaming mouse, the Pulsefire Haste clocks in at a mere 59g. Its Amazon reviews are stellar with customers loving the click and feel, and the price is light for a budget buy, too—at $25 it's the cheapest the Pulsefire Haste has ever been.

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday gaming mouse deal (opens in new tab) that's not only light on price but light on actual weight, here's one that seems ideal both for your budget and your hand. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is priced at a mere $24.99 (opens in new tab)—that's 50% off the MSRP of $49.99, and the lowest its ever been—and it only weighs 59 grams.

I can't give this mouse a personal recommendation since I've never used it and we haven't reviewed it, but Amazon reviews (78% of them are 5 stars) have a lot of great things to say about the Pulsefire Haste. According to them is indeed light, comfortable, it has great clicks and a nice scroll wheel, and the side buttons are well-placed. I saw the same sort of positive comments on Reddit. It also comes with extra grip tape and replacement skates.

And the price is genuinely great, lower than most other gaming mice we've seen for Cyber Monday.

The look of the Pulsefire Haste is a bit unusual—Tyler C. suggested it looked a bit like a cheese grater, while I imagine all those little hexagons might make a great home for bees. (To be absolutely clear, we do not recommend using this mouse for cheese or bees.) And whenever I see something with a bunch of holes in it I can't help but think of Homer Simpson being told bullet holes in his car were "speed holes" that make the car go faster. But for this mouse, I imagine those holes really do contribute to keeping the frame so light.