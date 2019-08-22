This Dell G5 gaming desktop with a GTX 1660 Ti is down to $814

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking for a shiny new gaming PC, Dell has you covered. Right now, you can get one version of the G5 Gaming Desktop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for $813.99, a savings of $66.60 from the regular price.

This specific configuration is equipped with a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i5-9400 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6G graphics card, a 360W PSU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (2666MHz), a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive, and a Qualcomm SW1810 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless card.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop | $814 ($67 off)

All configurations of the Dell G5 gaming PC are at least $50 off when you use code 50OFF699 at checkout, but the config we've chosen seems to be the best value. Buy at Dell

Those are decent specifications for the price, but you can switch around the parts to better suit your needs. For example, replacing the 1TB hard drive with a faster 256GB MVMe SSD only costs $50 more, and you can choose to add more RAM or a better graphics card.

The selected configuration with the Core i5-9400/GTX 1660 Ti seems to be the best value out of all the options, but no matter what hardware you want (as long as the total is over $699), just enter code 50OFF699 to get at least $50 off. There's an additional discount that appears automatically for the configuration we've chosen, bringing the total to $66.60 off, but I'm not sure if it appears for all hardware options.

