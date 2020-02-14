This compact gaming desktop from Asus just got some big upgrades

Asus has updated its ROG Huracan G21 line of compact gaming desktops with some new hardware options, giving buyers more and faster CPU and GPU options than what was previously available. On paper, it has the potential to be one of the best gaming PCs. We'll reserve judgement until when/if we end up reviewing one, though.

On the CPU side, the refreshed Huracan G21CX line comes with a trio of options: Core i9-9900K (8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 5GHz, 16MB L3 cache), Core i7-9700K (8 cores / 8 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.9GHz, 12MB L3 cache), and Core i5-9400 (6 cores / 6 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.1GHz, 9MB L3 cache).

All of these are 9th generation parts based on Intel's Coffee Lake architecture. Incidentally, Intel is expected to roll out a line of Comet Lake processors with up to 10 cores and 20 threads in the near future, though it will be yet another refinement of the company's 14nm node (as opposed to finally bringing 10nm desktop CPUs into the fold).

For graphics and gaming, the new GPU options include Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060. According to the specifications page, these are regular variants, and not Super model versions.

Other than being relatively compact (and now more powerful), the Huracan is designed to make upgrades an easy affair.

"To ensure you’re ready for future battles, both side panels slide open to reveal the internal components, giving you easy access when it’s time to upgrade to the latest hardware. Upgrade to more powerful graphics cards, larger capacity storage drives, or simply add more RAM so your gaming rig is always up to date. There’s even a hot-swap 2.5-inch SSD bay that can be taken out and replaced in seconds," Asus explains.

The Huracan supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory. For storage, there are two M.2 slots, though one is occupied by a Wi-Fi adapter. That leaves the other one free for an M.2 SSD (NVMe or SATA). It also sports two 2.5-inch drive bays and a 3.5-inch bay.

Ports on the front consist of two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C. Around back, there are two more USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Asus doesn't list any pricing, though over on Amazon, there is a decked out model with a Core i9-9900K CPU, GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD selling for $2,799.99.