Asus announces specs and price for its 2025 TUF A14 gaming laptop and do my eyes deceive me or is this a good deal?

Asus has us drooling after it released all the juicy specs for the upcoming Asus RTX 50-series A14 TUF gaming laptop. Right now Asus are the top dogs of laptops, with several of the company's machine making our best of list, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 editions. While they didn't quite make the list last year, Asus' TUF series are also nothing to balk at. For 2024's iteration of this little beasty really impressed our reviewer, Dave James, who also happens to be my boss, so you know he knows what's up.

Following in those footsteps, the 2025 A14 TUF gaming laptop looks set to impress. This 14-inch machine is set to be ultra portable while still packing a solid gamer powered punch. To this end it packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor into a 14-inch form factor that weighs only 1.46 kg. There's also two upgradable M.2 slots for SDDs, and it supports LPDDR5 RAM, but no word on how much though won't be upgradeable as that's soldered memory.

These RTX 5060 laptop GPU's from Nvidia were only shown off recently, alongside the more entry level RTX 5050s. Though not officially announced, we saw plenty of leaks with partners like Asus and Razer basically blurting out the cards existence with laptop listings. What's surprising about these promising little cards is that so far they're being packed into reasonably priced machines.

The new compact Asus RTX 50-series units are set to start at a base price of around £1,600, which usually translates to $1,600, but we might have to see how Trump's tariffs play into this one. And yeah, honestly, that seems pretty good. We recently saw the ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 5070 Ti mobile list for $1,900, which is also a reasonable deal. So it seems Asus has a solid strategy here by providing value for money, pretty new and radical for the gamer laptop space.

Still, I want to see how these new RTX 50-series laptops perform before I go recommending them to anyone. Paired with the AI compatible Ryzen chip means we should see the full benefits of modern upscaling packed into these little units, which is pretty exciting.

They're set to come out mid May, so there's probably only another month to go before we get our grubby little mitts on some of these 50 series laptops. Fingers crossed they turn out to be the bang for buck we're expecting in this, the current state of expensive tech.