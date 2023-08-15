This Baldur's Gate 3 cheat mod delivers every weapon and armor in the game right to your camp

We still haven't seen traditional Baldur's Gate 3 cheat codes and console commands appear, but that doesn't mean you can't take a few shortcuts in the RPG. There are already mods that increase your carry weight, let you earn XP twice as fast, and even increase your party size from four to eight .

But the All Items mod is the closest thing we've seen to a real Baldur's Gate 3 cheat code so far. It sticks a barrel in your camp and fills that barrel with every weapon, armor, ring, and amulet in the game. Now that's some good cheating!

It's especially funny that you don't have to go out into the world to find all that stuff. Often mods will add new weapons or items to a game but you'll have to visit a specific location to find the container they're in, thus actually risking combat. This barrel appears right at your camp, the safest place in Baldur's Gate 3.

Despite being called "All Items," the mod currently only has weapons, armors, rings, and amulets, though the modder says "I will see to add usable items and to split in multiple barrels maybe later." There is also a warning: "Using the barrel might break some quests; Some items have been sanitized but some might be missing." Here's how to find your Baldur's Gate 3 save file location if you want to make backups of your autosaves before using this mod.

To install, it's recommended you use the BG3ModManager created by Laughing Leader. Once the All Items mod is installed (it's a single pak file) load up a saved game in Act 1. You'll get a notification that "your add-on setup might be invalid," but just click accept and it will load your game.

When the game loads, go to your camp in the wilderness, the one that looks like you're in the forest with some ruins—anywhere outdoors in Act 1 should work. Head southeast—past Wyll and Lae'zel—across the log and past the waterfall. In the little chamber inside the ruins there's a barrel.

Save your game there, and then reload that save. Just like that, the barrel is now filled with all the weapons, armor, rings, and amulets in Baldur's Gate 3.