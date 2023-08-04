Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't have console commands (yet) but there are mods that can help you cheat

If you're looking for Baldur's Gate 3 cheats and console commands, you're not alone. In any big RPG players are always on the lookout for ways to enable useful cheats like godmode and infinite money, or cheats that let you fly or teleport (without casting the spells, that is), or add any item in the game into your inventory.

Thing is, as far as we can tell, there are no console commands for Baldur's Gate 3 just yet. Modders haven't uncovered a developer console or debug console, which doesn't mean they won't—earlier Larian Studios games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 have a console that cheats and commands can be entered into, so there's a chance we will see that for Baldur's Gate 3 someday.

In the meantime, unless you want to go with a trainer or cheat engine (which we don't really recommend) there are already a bunch of mods that will bend and break some of the rules of Baldur's Gate 3. They might not be godmode toggles or commands that let you wipe out an entire group of enemies, but they'll still help tilt the odds in your favor.

Fast XP: There are two versions, one that gives you double XP until you reach level 5, and one that gives you double XP for the entire game.

Carry Weight Increased: Increase your carry weight by 1.5X, 2X, 3X, 5X, or 10X. There's also a 9000X version but that sounds... dangerous.

Party Size Begone: Raises the party limit from four characters to eight. Only works in singleplayer at the moment.

Ultimate Guidance: Increases range and duration of Guidance.

Multiclass Unlocker: Allows you to multiclass on Explorer difficulty.

Mharius' "Unleashed" mods: Gives races and classes additional proficiencies, affinities, passive abilities, and more.

Hide as a bonus action: Reverts Hide back to how it worked in early access.

Remember before playing with mods to back up your save files: mods can sometimes corrupt saved games, and mods can break when the game is updated. Here's how to find your Baldur's Gate 3 saved games location.